The Pittsburgh Steelers got some encouraging update on the status of TJ Watt, who exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with hip and knee injuries. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the MRIs on Watt’s hip and knee came out negative. While he is still feeling sore after getting banged up in their Week 10 game, it is undoubtedly good news that he avoided any structural damage.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO