Rostral anterior cingulate network effective connectivity in depressed adolescents and associations with treatment response in a randomized controlled trial

Repeated transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) is a therapeutic brain-stimulation technique that is particularly used for drug-resistant depressive disorders. European recommendations mention the effectiveness of 30 to 64%. The failure rate of treatment is high and clinical improvement is visible only after a certain period of time. It would thus be useful to have indicators that could anticipate the success of treatment and more effectively guide therapeutic choices. We aimed to find predictive indicators of clinical improvement at 1 month after the start of rTMS treatment among the data collected during the care of patients with drug-resistant depression included in the Neuromodulation Unit of the Esquirol Hospital in Limoges since 2007. In total, 290 patients with a pharmaco-resistant depressive episode, according to the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS) (score â‰¥8), before treatment who underwent a complete course of rTMS treatment and did not object to the use of their collected data were included. The clinical response in routine practice, corresponding to a decrease in the HDRS score of at least 50% from inclusion, was determined and complemented by interquartile analysis. A combination of factors predictive of clinical response during care, such as a short duration of the current depressive episode associated with a higher HDRS agitation item value (or a lower perceived sleepiness value) and a higher number of previous rTMS treatments, were identified as being useful in predicting the efficacy of rTMS treatment in routine clinical practice, thus facilitating the therapeutic choice for patients with drug-resistant depression.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO