Rostral anterior cingulate network effective connectivity in depressed adolescents and associations with treatment response in a randomized controlled trial

By Alec J. Jamieson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rostral anterior cingulate cortex (rACC) is consistently implicated in the neurobiology of depression. While the functional connectivity of the rACC has been previously associated with treatment response, there is a paucity of work investigating the specific directional interactions underpinning these associations. We compared the fMRI resting-state effective connectivity of 94...

Psychedelic Drug Headed to Pivotal Trial in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways has revealed positive topline results from its Phase IIB clinical trial on the use of COMP360 psilocybin to address treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The drug reportedly demonstrated significant improvement in patients at its highest dose of 25 mg, particularly in reducing the severity of depressive symptoms...
Brain Rhythm Predicts Response to DBS for Severe Depression

Brain beta rhythm predicts early and robust response to deep brain stimulation (DBS) for severe depression in new findings that could help optimize and personalize DBS treatment protocols, early research suggests. In a small study, investigators found brief stimulation at the time of implantation of DBS leads induced a rapid...
Pharmacists' interventions improve health-related quality of life of rural older person on warfarin: a randomized controlled trial

Warfarin therapy can significantly affect patients' quality of life and cause therapy discontinuation. This study aimed to investigate the effect of the pharmacists' interventions on the health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in older rural patients on warfarin therapy. Eligible older patients from rural area of Croatian province Slavonia were randomized into the intervention and control groups and followed for six months. Repeated education and a follow-up plan were provided to the participants in the intervention group, and if needed, the pharmacist intervened to optimize warfarin therapy. Secondary analysis on HRQoL data are presented here. Main outcome measure was Duke anticoagulation satisfactions scale questionnaire score. In total, 131 participants finished the study (median age 73Â years; 51.1% male). Participants in the intervention group scored significantly lower (median being 86.5 and 66.0 in the control and intervention groups, respectively; p"‰<"‰0,001), indicating higher HRQoL. Adverse drug reactions and pharmacist's intervention were identified as predictive factors for patients' HRQoL (r2"‰="‰65.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001). The study demonstrated that community pharmacist's interventions can improve HRQoL of older patients taking warfarin what is of particular significance for patients living in rural areas with less accessible healthcare and lower socio-economic status.
A promising new treatment for depression

Depression remains the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting almost 300 million people, half of whom can't find lasting relief from drugs or therapy. But a new experimental treatment using a fast-acting approach with targeted magnetic stimulation, called SAINT (Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy), has achieved significant success in trials. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.
A structured exercise to relieve musculoskeletal pain caused by face-down posture after retinal surgery: a randomized controlled trial

Face-down posture after vitrectomy physically burdens patients. Despite being of significant concern for patients, the intraoperative pain and discomfort has not been of great interest to retinal surgeons or researchers. This randomized controlled trial evaluated the effect of a 3-day novel structured exercise on reducing musculoskeletal pain from the face-down posture in 61 participants (31 in the exercise group) who underwent vitrectomy. Among the subjects, the median age was 62Â years, 42 were female, 42 had macular holes, and 19 had retinal detachments. Participants in the exercise group received initial education on the exercise and performed three daily active exercise sessions. After the sessions, the exercise group had median numeric pain scores of 2, 1, and 1 at the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively, while the control group had corresponding scores of 5, 3, and 4, respectively. The exercise group reported significantly lower pain scores (P"‰="‰.003, .039, and .006 for the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively). Application of the structured exercise would alleviate the patients' position-induced postoperative physical burden, by reducing pain and discomfort.
No effect of intradialytic neuromuscular electrical stimulation on inflammation and quality of life: a randomized and parallel design clinical trial

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) elicits muscle contraction and has been shown to improvement of quality of life. However, if NMES improvement the quality of life and attenuate the inflammation is not fully understood. Therefore, our aim sought to assess the effects of short-term of intradialytic NMES on inflammation and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. A randomized clinical trial conducted with parallel design enrolled adult hemodialysis patients three times a week during 1Â month. Patients were randomly assigned to two groups (control group, n"‰="‰11; 4F/7Â M) or (NMES group, n"‰="‰10; 4F/6Â M). Pre-and post-intervention, was measured the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, interleukin-6, interleukin-10, and TNFÎ± by the ELISA, and quality of life was applied using the SF-36. During each hemodialysis session, NMES was applied bilaterally at thigh and calves for 40Â min. There was not change in cytokines (hs-CRP, IL-6, IL-10, and TNFÎ±) concentrations time"‰Ã—"‰group interaction. In addition, no difference was found in eight domains of quality of life. In addition, the groups did not differ for muscle strength and muscle mass. In conclusion, we found that intradialytic NMES did not change inflammation neither quality of life.
Predictors of clinical response after rTMS treatment of patients suffering from drug-resistant depression

Repeated transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) is a therapeutic brain-stimulation technique that is particularly used for drug-resistant depressive disorders. European recommendations mention the effectiveness of 30 to 64%. The failure rate of treatment is high and clinical improvement is visible only after a certain period of time. It would thus be useful to have indicators that could anticipate the success of treatment and more effectively guide therapeutic choices. We aimed to find predictive indicators of clinical improvement at 1 month after the start of rTMS treatment among the data collected during the care of patients with drug-resistant depression included in the Neuromodulation Unit of the Esquirol Hospital in Limoges since 2007. In total, 290 patients with a pharmaco-resistant depressive episode, according to the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS) (score â‰¥8), before treatment who underwent a complete course of rTMS treatment and did not object to the use of their collected data were included. The clinical response in routine practice, corresponding to a decrease in the HDRS score of at least 50% from inclusion, was determined and complemented by interquartile analysis. A combination of factors predictive of clinical response during care, such as a short duration of the current depressive episode associated with a higher HDRS agitation item value (or a lower perceived sleepiness value) and a higher number of previous rTMS treatments, were identified as being useful in predicting the efficacy of rTMS treatment in routine clinical practice, thus facilitating the therapeutic choice for patients with drug-resistant depression.
Comparison of three surgical techniques for internal angular dermoid cysts: a randomized controlled trial

To compare the outcomes of three techniques for removing internal angular dermoid cysts: lid crease, sub-brow, and direct mini-incision. In this single-center trial, 47 children with internal angular dermoids were enrolled and randomly assigned to one of three surgical groups: group A, sub-brow, group B, lid crease, and group C, direct mini-incision. Outcome measures were operative time, postoperative scar quality using Stony Brook Scar Evaluation Scale (SBSES), scar visibility, and family satisfaction.
Research examines the role of psychotherapists in treatment effectiveness

New research at the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows that different psychotherapists use common treatment processes to varying benefits for patients. The findings, published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, ultimately may lead to more personalized clinical practices and trainings for therapists to help maximize their therapeutic impact and improve patient outcomes.
PremPLI: a machine learning model for predicting the effects of missense mutations on protein-ligand interactions

Resistance to small-molecule drugs is the main cause of the failure of therapeutic drugs in clinical practice. Missense mutations altering the binding of ligands to proteins are one of the critical mechanisms that result in genetic disease and drug resistance. Computational methods have made a lot of progress for predicting binding affinity changes and identifying resistance mutations, but their prediction accuracy and speed are still not satisfied and need to be further improved. To address these issues, we introduce a structure-based machine learning method for quantitatively estimating the effects of single mutations on ligand binding affinity changes (named as PremPLI). A comprehensive comparison of the predictive performance of PremPLI with other available methods on two benchmark datasets confirms that our approach performs robustly and presents similar or even higher predictive accuracy than the approaches relying on first-principle statistical mechanics and mixed physics- and knowledge-based potentials while requires much less computational resources. PremPLI can be used for guiding the design of ligand-binding proteins, identifying and understanding disease driver mutations, and finding potential resistance mutations for different drugs. PremPLI is freely available at https://lilab.jysw.suda.edu.cn/research/PremPLI/ and allows to do large-scale mutational scanning.
Bilateral medial medullary syndrome following anterior screw fixation of type 2 odontoid fracture, a case report of two patients

Medial medullary syndrome (MMS) has not been reported after anterior screw fixation of an odontoid type 2 fracture. We report on two cases who suffered from an unstable type 2 odontoid fracture following a skiing and a domestic fall accident. Prior to anterior screw fixation surgery both patients presented without neurologic deficits but postoperatively developed a bilateral MMS, including an incomplete tetraparesis, impaired sensation of position and movement as well as tactile discrimination and paralysis of the tongue muscle with deviation to the paralyzed side. MRI showed a typical heart-shaped ischaemic lesion in the medial medulla bilaterally. The search for aetiologic factors was uneventful in both patients except for severe atherosclerosis.
A novel mouse model of postpartum depression using emotional stress as evaluated by nesting behavior

Postpartum depression is an important mental health issue not only for the mother but also for the child's development, other family members, and the society. An appropriate animal model is desired to elucidate the pathogenesis of postpartum depression. However, methods for stress loading during pregnancy have not been established. Behavioral experiments to investigate postpartum depression-like behaviors should be conducted without stress because behavioral tests affect rearing behaviors such as lactation. Therefore, we developed a new mouse model of postpartum depression using a psychological stress method. Mating partners were made to witness their partners experiencing social defeat stress and then listen to their cries. Emotional stress loading during pregnancy significantly increased postpartum depression-like behaviors. Postpartum depression also affected nurturing behaviors and caused disturbances in pup care. Furthermore, nesting behavior was impaired in the stressed group, suggesting that the observation of nesting behavior may be useful for assessing social dysfunction in postpartum depression. These results demonstrate the utility of this new mouse model of postpartum depression.
The interaction between S100A2 and KPNA2 mediates NFYA nuclear import and is a novel therapeutic target for colorectal cancer metastasis

Nucleocytoplasmic transport of proteins is disrupted and dysregulated in cancer cells. Nuclear pore complexes and cargo proteins are two main transportation regulators. However, the mechanism regulating nucleocytoplasmic transport in cancer remains elusive. Here, we identified a S100A2/KPNA2 cotransport complex that transports the tumor-associated transcription factor NFYA in colorectal cancer (CRC). Through the S100A2/KNPA2 complex, depending on its interaction with S100A2, NFYA is transported to the nucleus and inhibits the transcriptional activity of E-cadherin, which in turn promotes CRC metastasis. Targeting the S100A2/KPNA2 binding sites with the specific inhibitor delanzomib is a potential therapeutic approach for CRC.
Studies Support Cariprazine as Adjunctive Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Cariprazine demonstrated a statistically significant change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) at 6 weeks, according to the top-line results of Study 3111-301-001. The phase 3 clinical trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of cariprazine as an adjunctive treatment for these patients.
Egg and saturated fat containing breakfasts have no acute effect on acute glycemic control in healthy adults: a randomized partial crossover trial

High egg consumption is associated with poor glycemic control. Considering the widespread consumption of eggs, it is crucial to determine causality in this association. We tested if egg consumption acutely alters glucose disposal in the absence or presence of saturated fat, which is frequently consumed with eggs. Subjects/Methods. In a...
Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
Association between maternal depression during pregnancy and newborn DNA methylation

Around 15"“65% of women globally experience depression during pregnancy, prevalence being particularly high in low- and middle-income countries. Prenatal depression has been associated with adverse birth and child development outcomes. DNA methylation (DNAm) may aid in understanding this association. In this project, we analyzed associations between prenatal depression and DNAm from cord blood from participants of the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. We examined DNAm in an epigenome-wide association study (EWAS) of 248 mother-child pairs. DNAm was measured using the Infinium MethylationEPIC (N"‰="‰145) and the Infinium HumanMethylation450 (N"‰="‰103) arrays. Prenatal depression scores, obtained with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) and the Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II), were analyzed as continuous and dichotomized variables. We used linear robust models to estimate associations between depression and newborn DNAm, adjusted for measured (smoking status, household income, sex, preterm birth, cell type proportions, and genetic principal components) and unmeasured confounding using Cate and Bacon algorithms. Bonferroni correction was used to adjust for multiple testing. DMRcate and dmrff were used to test for differentially methylated regions (DMRs). Differential DNAm was significantly associated with BDI-II variables, in cg16473797 (Î” beta"‰="‰âˆ’1.10E-02, p"‰="‰6.87E-08), cg23262030 (Î” beta per BDI-II total IQR"‰="‰1.47E-03, p"‰="‰1.18E-07), and cg04859497 (Î” beta"‰="‰âˆ’6.42E-02, p"‰="‰1.06E-09). Five DMRs were associated with at least two depression variables. Further studies are needed to replicate these findings and investigate their biological impact.
A glucagon analogue decreases body weight in mice via signalling in the liver

Glucagon receptor agonists show promise as components of next generation metabolic syndrome pharmacotherapies. However, the biology of glucagon action is complex, controversial, and likely context dependent. As such, a better understanding of chronic glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonism is essential to identify and mitigate potential clinical side-effects. Herein we present a novel, long-acting glucagon analogue (GCG104) with high receptor-specificity and potent in vivo action. It has allowed us to make two important observations about the biology of sustained GCGR agonism. First, it causes weight loss in mice by direct receptor signalling at the level of the liver. Second, subtle changes in GCG104-sensitivity, possibly due to interindividual variation, may be sufficient to alter its effects on metabolic parameters. Together, these findings confirm the liver as a principal target for glucagon-mediated weight loss and provide new insights into the biology of glucagon analogues.
