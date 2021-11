A California man who met women at work or networking events, then harassed them online when they tried to break off contact, will be going to prison, authorities said. A judge sentenced Samuel Trelawney Hughes, 33, of Pasadena, to 37 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking, witness tampering and making threats by interstate communication, a Nov. 15 news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO