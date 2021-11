Fresh off their beat down of the Houston Texans in Week 8, the Los Angeles Rams are ready to overpower the undermanned Tennessee Titans during an exciting Week 9 showdown between two NFL powerhouses. Ever since their brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, LA has been on the revenge path and seems to have returned to form as they once again look like the most dominant team in the NFC. Nevertheless, in this post we’ll be making our Rams Week 9 predictions.

