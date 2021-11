Joe Biden could be the first president since Jimmy Carter who wants to make the Federal Reserve more hawkish. Why it matters: Standard political calculus has been turned upside down this year, as the Democrats start preparing for what is certain to be a bruising 2022 midterm campaign. Instead of trying to maximize economic growth and full employment, their new priority is to ensure that inflation comes down as quickly as possible.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 HOURS AGO