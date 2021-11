ALBANY — Siena men’s basketball fans waited 619 days to walk into the Times Union Center for a real game. Some of them didn’t wait until the end of it to walk back out. Delaware used a 22-0 run in the second half to blow the game open on the way to an 83-63 victory over Siena in front of 5,842 on Saturday night, the first time the Saints (0-2) had played a regular-season or playoff game at home with fans in attendance since March 4, 2020, because of the pandemic.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO