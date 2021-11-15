ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The French Dispatch,’ Wes Anderson’s masterpiece

By HUNTER FRIESEN
Cover picture for the articleWith each subsequent entry into his distinct filmography, Wes Anderson seems to make it a mission to make the most Wes Anderson film. The intricacies of 2001’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” seemed quaint around the time “The Grand Budapest Hotel” was released in 2013. Even his side ventures into stop-motion animation contain...

Wes Anderson Returns with Droll Stories and All-Star Cast

Set in the fictional French town Ennui-sur-Blasé, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch commemorates journalism and storytelling by bringing to life the articles that make up the town’s renowned magazine, of which the film is named after. One of the most anticipated movies this year, the film was finally released on Oct. 22 after several delays which left fans increasingly anticipative.
‘The French Dispatch’ Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch just released in theaters in October, but for anyone who missed out on it or is looking to dissect every last detail of this zany comedy will be pleased to know that the home media release of the film is right around the corner. Anderson's 10th film will release on digital on December 14 and two weeks later on Blu-ray on December 28.
montanakaimin.com

‘The French Dispatch’ is a love letter to journalism from the weirdest guy you know

This weekend, acclaimed director Wes Anderson released his 10th feature film “The French Dispatch,” and it might be his most ambitious yet. Anderson manages to pack dozens of characters, well-planned arcs and ingenious writing into segments much smaller than what he and his audience are used to. Each segment has something to love that sets it apart from the rest.
NYLON

Everything We Know About Wes Anderson's Next Film 'Asteroid City'

Even before screenshots of the most aesthetically pleasing stills of The French Dispatch have proliferated Twitter, Wes Anderson has apparently already finished shooting his next film: Asteroid City. We didn’t know much about his secret little project (only that it was being shot in the town of Chinchón, Spain this past summer) until he shared the name of the film at the BFI London Film Festival last month. We still don’t know much: But if we know anything about Wes, we can gather it’s going to have an iconic soundtrack, serve as inspiration for many a twee Halloween costume, and will star Bill Murray. Here’s what else we know, so far.
Austin Chronicle

West Anderson Becomes Wes Anderson

What do you get if you cross Wes Anderson with a ticket for The French Dispatch? All the way to the Alamo Village. Sorry, not much of a joke, but then the city of Austin renaming West Anderson as Wes Anderson isn't a joke, either. Yes, in honor of the...
Daily Collegian

‘The French Dispatch’ is an ode to print journalism

Print is dead, and in the fictionalized French city of “Ennui-sur-Blasé” (translated to boredom-on-apathy) the publication of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun dies with its editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr. Described by critics and fans alike as a “love letter to journalism,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”...
Independent Record

Wes Anderson’s postcard to the newspapers of yesteryear

I loved Wes Anderson’s tribute to childhood, “Moonrise Kingdom.”. I love movies about old-school journalists, and I’m a fan of “The New Yorker,” too. I love Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio Del Toro and Frances McDormand. I love eccentric films that take the road less traveled by. So,...
GeekTyrant

MOONRISE KINGDOM Actor Jake Ryan Joins Wes Anderson's Next film ASTEROID CITY

Jake Ryan (Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs, Eighth Grade) has reunited with director Wes Anderson for his next film project, which is titled Asteroid City. This is the same film that shot in Spain and recently wrapped production. There are still no plot details to share, but the recently revealed...
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
Daily Nebraskan

“The French Dispatch” is an infinitely fun film with limits

Wes Anderson’s new film “The French Dispatch” once again provoked the narrative that the director — for all his stylization and obvious skill — has nothing much to offer when you get down to critiquing him. Even though there’s real weight to facets of this critique, Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”...
mediafeed.org

Wes Anderson’s most memorable movie characters

There are a few things that immediately come to mind when you hear the name Wes Anderson. There’s his love for symmetrical framing, dollhouse shots, a bright and vibrant color palette, a retro ’60s soundtrack, and his penchant for creating some of the most memorable, one-of-a-kind characters you’ll ever see in film.
oswegonian.com

‘The French Dispatch’ introduces unique portrayal of journalists

“The French Dispatch,” written and directed by Wes Anderson (“Moonrise Kingdom”), is weird, eccentric, wacky, zany, strange, disorienting and a whole host of other synonyms and descriptors for the 107 minutes of perfectly imperfect nonsense that is a modern Anderson film. Following a magazine publication called “The French Dispatch” based...
kmuw.org

'The French Dispatch' is an absolute delight and plainly brilliant

Wes Anderson is maybe at the point where he can do anything and everything he wants, and Exhibit A is The French Dispatch, a movie he’s explicitly said he just wanted to fit as much fun stuff into as he could. And if that results in a film that’s close to overwhelming at times, it’s also an absolute delight and plainly brilliant.
dornob.com

Wes Anderson’s Restored 1950s Train Carriage Looks Like a Scene Straight Out of His Films

If you’ve seen Wes Anderson’s films before, you’re definitely noticed his highly distinctive aesthetic, even if you can’t quite put it into words. It’s not just the delightful vintage costumery or the romantic architecture that defines a signature Wes Anderson scene – it’s the perfect symmetry of many shots, the frequent use of slow-motion, the mood-setting color palettes and typography carried through each film, and the tint of the color filters that create a whimsical, dreamlike quality. Taken all together, the aesthetic is sort of like nostalgia for a past that’s a little too pretty to be real, as seen in films like The Darjeeling Limited, Moonrise Kingdom, and Anderson’s latest, The French Dispatch.
