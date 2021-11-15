‘The French Dispatch,’ Wes Anderson’s masterpiece

Even before screenshots of the most aesthetically pleasing stills of The French Dispatch have proliferated Twitter, Wes Anderson has apparently already finished shooting his next film: Asteroid City. We didn’t know much about his secret little project (only that it was being shot in the town of Chinchón, Spain this past summer) until he shared the name of the film at the BFI London Film Festival last month. We still don’t know much: But if we know anything about Wes, we can gather it’s going to have an iconic soundtrack, serve as inspiration for many a twee Halloween costume, and will star Bill Murray. Here’s what else we know, so far.

