During the pandemic-impacted season of 2020-21, the NBA experimented with scheduling teams to play the same opponent in consecutive games. This is commonplace, but usually as a home-and-home where both teams travel. This new quirk was traveling to one city to play the same team in an MLB-like mini-series. Players and coaches liked the lessened travel and the simulated playoff environment. The NBA kept a limited amount of the mini-series on tap for the 2021-22 season.

