The Buccaneers were on a bye this past week, but oddsmakers made some changes to their previous odds for conference and Super Bowl chances. Following their 36-27 Week 8 loss in New Orleans to the Saints, the Buccaneers lost a bit of traction as the lone favorites to win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl as they now shared the top spots as favorites to advance with the Los Angeles Rams. But following the Rams loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday night, things look a bit different.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO