Asian Stock Market: Mildly positive as Xi-Biden talks mark positive start

Summary: Inflation anxiety dominated FX with varying CPI results influencing movements. Markets switched to a risk-off stance. Treasury prices rose, yields slumped, resource currencies fell. Wall Street stocks slipped. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.59%. Other global treasury yields were either flat or lower. The DOW ended 0.48% lower to 36,000 (36,227) while the S&P 500 dipped 0.15% to 4,695 from yesterday’s close at 4,707. In the FX markets, the British Pound (GBP/USD) outperformed, rallying 0.48% to 1.3492 (1.3427). A reading of UK annual inflation (CPI) soared 4.2%, beating economist’s expectations of 3.9% and a previous 3.1%. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased 0.11% to 95.75 after hitting a 16-month high at 95.85 yesterday. Risk aversion pushed the USD/JPY pair 0.65% lower to 114.17 (114.67 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) finished little changed at 1.1320 (1.1316). Resource currencies finished lower. Risk-FX leader the Aussie Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.50% to 0.7265 from 0.7300. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.6998 (0.6995) heading into today’s RBNZ Inflation Expectations Survey (1 pm Sydney).
