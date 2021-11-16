ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stock Market: Mildly positive as Xi-Biden talks mark positive start

By Anil Panchal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian equities grind higher as Treasury yields retreat from multi-day peak. Biden-Xi talks start with optimism towards rebuilding relations, Biden signs $1.0 trillion stimulus bill into law. RBA Minutes, Governor Lowe rejects rate hike calls. Eurozone GDP, US Retail Sales become the key catalysts to watch. Asia-Pacific shares trade...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD

EUR/USD keeps bounce off 16-month low, grinds higher of late. Inflation expectations, US housing numbers weigh on US Treasury yields amid sluggish session. ECB policymakers praise economic activities, tame reflation fears. Speeches from Fed, ECB members will join US data to entertain intraday traders. EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.1335,...
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bears keeping reins on Evergrande, growth chatters

Asian markets print losses led by China, Hong Kong on Evergrande woes. Fears of untimely rate hikes to weigh on the nascent growth exert additional downside pressure. Bonds, gold price gain but DXY fails to cheer the safe-haven status. Asian shares remain on the back foot, with China and Hong...
FXStreet.com

Eurozone October inflation confirmed at 4.1% y/y on energy spike

US yields retreated 6-7bps in the 5y-30y tenor, causing the Dollar to give up gains. The Dollar has weakened against major currencies, especially the Yen. The Yen had weakened to a 6 year low against the dollar but recovered strongly on drop-in US yields. Overall risk tone is that of caution. Brent has dropped below USD 80 per barrel. Base metals too are trading soft. Commodity currencies such as CAD and AUD are therefore underperforming. Gold continues to hold on to gains. Markets are awaiting the announcement of president Biden's pick for Federal Reserve chairman. It is a toss-up between incumbent Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard.
FXStreet.com

US Treasury yields keep pullback from three-week top amid sluggish session

US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured after dropping from multi-day high. Stock futures struggle to remain positive, DXY tracks yields. US data, inflation expectations and Fedspeak probe bulls amid a light calendar. Market players seem divided amid indecision on the Fed’s next moves, following the recently easing US data and...
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains pressured towards 0.9250 amid cautious mood

Rising inflation concerns continue to stress the swissie traders. The cautious market mood aided the Swiss franc's safe-haven appeal, contributed to the drop. USD/CHF struggles around 0.9270, investors eye Swiss macro data. The USD/CHF pair is dropping towards 0.9250, moving further away from the last October 12 high of 0.9300...
FXStreet.com

Dollar signals temporary stalling in bull run [Video]

The dollar attempted to post renewed gains after the New York open, but EUR/USD found further support just below the 1.1300 level with an element of short covering on the main crosses. The US currency was unable to make headway on Thursday as commodity currencies attempted to stabilise, although overall...
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar retreats alongside yields, risk mood to drive markets

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 18:. Following its impressive rally to a fresh 2021 high above 96.00, the US Dollar Index edged lower on Wednesday as the retreating US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals. The trading action remains subdued early Thursday and the risk sentiment could drive the markets in the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases.
FXStreet.com

Risk-off, AUD, stocks, bond yields slump, JPY, GBP rally

Summary: Inflation anxiety dominated FX with varying CPI results influencing movements. Markets switched to a risk-off stance. Treasury prices rose, yields slumped, resource currencies fell. Wall Street stocks slipped. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.59%. Other global treasury yields were either flat or lower. The DOW ended 0.48% lower to 36,000 (36,227) while the S&P 500 dipped 0.15% to 4,695 from yesterday’s close at 4,707. In the FX markets, the British Pound (GBP/USD) outperformed, rallying 0.48% to 1.3492 (1.3427). A reading of UK annual inflation (CPI) soared 4.2%, beating economist’s expectations of 3.9% and a previous 3.1%. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased 0.11% to 95.75 after hitting a 16-month high at 95.85 yesterday. Risk aversion pushed the USD/JPY pair 0.65% lower to 114.17 (114.67 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) finished little changed at 1.1320 (1.1316). Resource currencies finished lower. Risk-FX leader the Aussie Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.50% to 0.7265 from 0.7300. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.6998 (0.6995) heading into today’s RBNZ Inflation Expectations Survey (1 pm Sydney).
FXStreet.com

Crude weakens as China signals impending reserve release

Mainland European markets lead the way despite ongoing fears around rising covid cases. Energy markets are under pressure as China looks to release crude reserves. CAC and DAX lead the way in early trade. Airlines at risk if restrictions return. Crude heads lower as China signal intent to release reserves.
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to lurch higher towards the 0.74 mark in 2022 – ING

Economists at ING believe that the New Zealand dollar is set to enjoy a successful year in 2022. They forecast the NZD/USD rising gradually towards the 0.74 level throughout next year. Counting on a strong domestic story. “We think markets will have to scale down tightening expectations for 2022, but...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds steady above 114.00 mark, lacks bullish conviction

Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and helped USD/JPY to gain some traction. Sliding US bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside. The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and also warrants caution for bulls. The USD/JPY pair traded with a...
FXStreet.com

Dollar and GBP surge on strong data prints

This week saw the GBP gain sharply on expectations of a December rate hike for the Bank of England. With UK inflation surging higher and employment showing strength the two boxes that the Bank of England needed ticking for a hike have been fulfilled. Will we see the GBPCAD rally higher into next week now? Midweek the US retail sales print rose for the third month in a row and this blew away any consumer fears raised by the poor University of Michigan sentiment reading from last Friday. USDJPY rose sharply on the release. However, it can be argued that the USD rise looks overdone as the Fed is still maintaining its ‘patient’ stance before hiking rates.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, remains below 0.7300 mark

AUD/USD staged a goodish intraday recovery from six-week lows touched earlier this Thursday. Retreating US bond yields led to some follow-through USD profit-taking and extended support. Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the USD and cap the upside for the major. The AUD/USD pair built on its...
