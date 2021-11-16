Asian Stock Market: Mildly positive as Xi-Biden talks mark positive start

This week saw the GBP gain sharply on expectations of a December rate hike for the Bank of England. With UK inflation surging higher and employment showing strength the two boxes that the Bank of England needed ticking for a hike have been fulfilled. Will we see the GBPCAD rally higher into next week now? Midweek the US retail sales print rose for the third month in a row and this blew away any consumer fears raised by the poor University of Michigan sentiment reading from last Friday. USDJPY rose sharply on the release. However, it can be argued that the USD rise looks overdone as the Fed is still maintaining its ‘patient’ stance before hiking rates.

