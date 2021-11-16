ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best PS5 Games of 2021

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. If you or a loved one...

www.reviewed.com

VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

How To Play PC Browser Games with Your PS5

Yes, the PlayStation 5 is capable of more than just ray tracing and running next-gen gaming titles. It may even come as a surprise to some owners that their PlayStation 5 has a web browser. It’s a gaming console, not a computer, so you may not assume it, even though certain models from the previous-gen have browser capabilities. This time around on the PS5, Sony didn’t make this feature as accessible. The fact that there isn’t a dedicated button to access the dedicated browser on the system, makes it increasingly more complicated to open, let alone know it exists.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PlayStation Plus December 2021 PS4, PS5 Free Games

PlayStation Plus Free December 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free December 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus December 2021 – What are the PS Plus December 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

New Sony Patent Details Real-Time Image Upscaling For PS5 and PS5 VR Games

A new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that the company is working on machine-learning for image upscaling on the PS5 and future PS5 VR games. Filed back in April and recently published at the end of October, the patent, titled “Computer-Implemented Method for Completing an Image,” outlines ways that machine learning can essentially create “masks” of any given image to reveal some sections and hide others, altering what it needs to and using those processes to fill in holes created by regions of missing or corrupted data. Machine learning eventually makes this process less resource intensive on the hardware, allowing for higher resolution image upscaling without the performance or time cost normally associated with such processes.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Best Controller For Call of Duty Vanguard: Top For PS4, PS5, Xbox, And More

Take your FPS skills up a gear with these amazing controllers. If you're looking for the best controller for Call of Duty Vanguard, you're in the right place. With the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise arriving tomorrow, there's not much time left to find the perfect pro controller for you.
FIFA
gamepur.com

You can pre-load GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition right now

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings together GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas in one remastered package. The release date is only about a week away, but you can pre-load the trilogy on some consoles right now. Rockstar announced that those who’ve digitally pre-ordered the...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Stray: Release date, story, gameplay and more about the PS5 cat game

There are plenty of AAA titles stacking the next few years, but among the fray lies an adorable little game called Stray, which follows a stray cat through a dystopian world. Stray is developed by BlueTwelve Studio, a small team from the south of France, and published by Annapurna Interactive. Thanks to a few trailers, we already have an idea what the game is about, what the game feels like to play, and most importantly, when it’s launching. Sorry, Xbox fans, you’re going to miss out on this one.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Hackers may have cracked the code to playing pirated games on the PS5

A group of hackers have gotten their hands on a PS5 and have already begun working to break the console down at code level. The group has now claimed to have made significant progress that could lead to a ‘jailbreak’ option that would give Sony a lot of trouble. Hacking...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Best Games of All Time 100% Free

Ubisoft has made one of the best games of all time 100 percent free, but you have to download it within the limited window provided. While many of Ubisoft's modern games have failed to hit the mark, with the most recent examples being Rider's Republic and Far Cry 6, there's no denying that the company has shipped some generation-defining games in the past, such as Far Cry 3 and Rayman Legends. While no single Ubisoft game is likely in contention for the Greatest Game of All Time award, it does have several games within shout, like the aforementioned pair, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, one of the highest-rated games of all time, a pillar of the stealth genre, and a game that's now also free.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

How the game works in performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series

Shortly before the start of the network test, Bandai Namco rolled in one Frequently Asked Questions the official website for new technical details Elden ring released. It’s about performance, framerate on the different platforms and cross-save features. Elden Ring should run on PCs at resolutions up to 3840x2160p and up...
VIDEO GAMES
WGN TV

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With online shopping becoming the norm, Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. If you’re looking for games and accessories for your PlayStation 5, you might be holding out for PS5 Cyber Monday deals. While...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sony Reveals Most Popular PS5 Games On Console's First Birthday

The PlayStation 5 was released on this day one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, Sony has announced new usage stats and revealed the most popular PS5 games so far. In a blog post, Sony's Jim Ryan confirmed that more than 360 games have been released on PS5 in the past year, and players have collectively spent more than 4.6 billion hours playing games on PS5.
ComicBook

The Last of Us Creator Teases New PS5 Game

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has teased a new PS5 game. Unfortunately, there's not much to this tease, which comes the way of Twitter. Over on the social media platform, Druckmann's profile bio includes a reference to "THAT future game." What this game is, who knows, but it confirms Naughty Dog is hard at work on a new game. What this game is, is the million-dollar question, but it's safe to assume it's a PS5 exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Best Headset For Battlefield 2042: Top Picks For PS4, PS5, Xbox, And More

Hear your opponent's footsteps in crystal clear quality with these amazing headsets. The best headset for Battlefield 2042 can take your FPS skills to the next level as you should be able to hear your surroundings clearly, giving you the edge over your competition. As there is only one week...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Best Buy has PS5 consoles available online, but only for Totaltech members

Best Buy is taking PlayStation 5 orders online, but access to the product is currently restricted to those who have signed up to its new Totaltech membership scheme. Launched nationwide in October, Totaltech is a technology protection plan that costs $199.99 per year. “Best Buy Totaltech gives you peace of...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

PlayStation Studios has 25 PS5 Games in Development

PlayStation today confirmed the amount of PS5 titles currently in development at its plethora of development studios. PlayStation 5 officially turns one today. On November 12, 2020 Sony launched the console, which has gone on to be wildly successful despite the persistent global chip shortage that has made finding one nearly impossible. At launch, Sony paired the console with one pure exclusive title (Demon’s Souls), and two cross-gen exclusives (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure). During the first year, another two pure exclusives would arrive in the form of Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Overall, in the first year, more than 360 games launches on PS5, and there’s more to come.
MLB

