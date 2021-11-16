Smith scores 20 to lift Belmont past Furman 95-89 in OT

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Georgetown transfer Tre King is nearing a decision as he finishes up his college visits. King averaged 14.6 points, and 6.2 rebounds and is likely to choose between Wichita State, Missouri, and Iowa State, he tells 247Sports. “I'm currently on a visit to Missouri, last weekend I went to Wichita...
Greenville, S.C. – Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell poured in 22 points apiece and Furman combined accurate shooting from 3-point range with a school record 22 triples and 34 assists to roll past North Greenville, 118-66, in the Paladins’ 2021-22 season opener Tuesday evening at Timmons Arena. Furman (1-0) had 10 players score in the […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 30 points, including five in overtime, and Furman beat Louisville 80-72 on Friday night, snapping the Cardinals’ 59-game home winning streak in the month of November. Garrett Hien added 18 points and Alex Hunter 17 to help the Paladins (2-0) post their first...
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 22 points as Wyoming easily beat Detroit 85-47 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Hunter Maldonado had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Drake Jeffries had 12 points and seven rebounds.
NORMAN, Ok (NSU) - Northwestern State post Kendal Coleman produced a career-high 19 points Tuesday as the Demons slugged it out early with Oklahoma in the season opener. But the Sooners heated up in the second half en route to a 77-59 win as OU shot 65 percent from the field to pull away from a game Demon squad.
Liberty raced out to a 31-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back during Tuesday’s 2021-22 season opener against Belmont Abbey. The Lady Flames cruised to an 89-40 victory, improving to 13-0 at Liberty Arena. The 1-0 Lady Flames, who have now won 18 straight home games overall, set a Liberty...
In search of its third straight sectional title, North Decatur traveled to Tri High School on Friday to face the Titans. The Titans scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chargers 20-13 to claim the sectional championship. Tri (10-2) travels to North Central of Farmersburg...
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Joel Murray had 28 points as Long Beach State topped Idaho 95-89 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Colin Slater had 16 points for Long Beach State. Jordan Roberts added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Hampton had 16 points and five assists.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower sank a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to play, Patrick Good had 20 points and Winthrop made up a 15-point deficit to beat Mercer 88-85 in overtime on Saturday. Hightower had 17 points for Winthrop (2-0). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points and...
The Miami Hurricanes were unable slow down the UCF Knights and ultimately came up short. Kameron McGusty scored 28 and Isaiah Wong added 20, but the Hurricanes could not keep up with UCF in a 95-89 loss on Saturday. “I thought UCF came out with a really good focus at...
Furman sent shock waves through the college basketball world on Friday night. Mike Bothwell had a game high 30 points and Garrett Hien contributed a career best 18 on Friday evening to lead the Furman men’s basketball team to an 80-72 overtime victory over Lousiville at the KFC Yum Center.
LSU Basketball moved its record to 3-0 with a win at home vs Liberty, 74-58. Darius Days once again caught fire from beyond the arc, shooting 5-for-10 from three-point land. He ended the night with 26 points on the game. The Tigers trailed 26-25 at halftime, but Will Wade’s troops rode a second-half 11-0 run […]
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night. William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in eight games.
Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
