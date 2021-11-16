ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Smith scores 20 to lift Belmont past Furman 95-89 in OT

By Automated Insights
Derrick
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored 20 points and hit...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Furman delivers November shock to Louisville in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 30 points, including five in overtime, and Furman beat Louisville 80-72 on Friday night, snapping the Cardinals’ 59-game home winning streak in the month of November. Garrett Hien added 18 points and Alex Hunter 17 to help the Paladins (2-0) post their first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Pointer#Furman 95 89#Ap
MyNorthwest.com

Ike scores 22 to lift Wyoming past Detroit 85-47

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 22 points as Wyoming easily beat Detroit 85-47 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Hunter Maldonado had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Drake Jeffries had 12 points and seven rebounds.
WYOMING STATE
kalb.com

Coleman scores career-high 19 in competitive loss at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Ok (NSU) - Northwestern State post Kendal Coleman produced a career-high 19 points Tuesday as the Demons slugged it out early with Oklahoma in the season opener. But the Sooners heated up in the second half en route to a 77-59 win as OU shot 65 percent from the field to pull away from a game Demon squad.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Liberty News

Hot Start Propels Liberty Past Belmont Abbey, 89-40

Liberty raced out to a 31-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back during Tuesday’s 2021-22 season opener against Belmont Abbey. The Lady Flames cruised to an 89-40 victory, improving to 13-0 at Liberty Arena. The 1-0 Lady Flames, who have now won 18 straight home games overall, set a Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Greensburg Daily News

Late score lifts Titans past ND

In search of its third straight sectional title, North Decatur traveled to Tri High School on Friday to face the Titans. The Titans scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chargers 20-13 to claim the sectional championship. Tri (10-2) travels to North Central of Farmersburg...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Murray carries Long Beach St. over Idaho 95-89 in OT

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Joel Murray had 28 points as Long Beach State topped Idaho 95-89 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Colin Slater had 16 points for Long Beach State. Jordan Roberts added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Hampton had 16 points and five assists.
IDAHO STATE
Derrick

Hightower 3 lifts Winthrop past Mercer 88-85 in OT

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower sank a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to play, Patrick Good had 20 points and Winthrop made up a 15-point deficit to beat Mercer 88-85 in overtime on Saturday. Hightower had 17 points for Winthrop (2-0). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points and...
BASKETBALL
audacy.com

"Statement win" Furman knocks off Louisville in OT

Furman sent shock waves through the college basketball world on Friday night. Mike Bothwell had a game high 30 points and Garrett Hien contributed a career best 18 on Friday evening to lead the Furman men’s basketball team to an 80-72 overtime victory over Lousiville at the KFC Yum Center.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Derrick

Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Flames 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night. William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in eight games.
NHL
Miami Herald

Smith’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy