RMR Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2021. “Fiscal 2021 was a great year for Hillenbrand, as we achieved record levels for order intake, revenue, earnings, and cash flow,” said Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. “I am proud of the resiliency and dedication of our associates, as they executed at a high level throughout the year in the face of significant inflation, global supply chain disruptions, labor market shortages, and the continued impact from COVID-19. In addition to our strong operating results, we streamlined our portfolio through the divestitures of Red Valve, ABEL, and, in October, TerraSource Global. We exceeded our integration synergy targets for the year and remain on track to deliver our year-three run-rate synergy goal of $75 million. With a healthy balance sheet and strong backlog, I believe Hillenbrand is well positioned for growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO