ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed: Expect the first-rate lift-off in July 2022 – Goldman Sachs

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts at Goldman Sachs offer their outlook on the US economy while predicting the Fed’s first interest rate hike in July 2022. “For the Federal Open Market Committee, Goldman Sachs see what they describe as a "seamless" transition from...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Inches Lower After Jobless Claims Data Is About as Expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.584%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2.4 basis points lower to 1.973%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Treasury yields keep pullback from three-week top amid sluggish session

US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured after dropping from multi-day high. Stock futures struggle to remain positive, DXY tracks yields. US data, inflation expectations and Fedspeak probe bulls amid a light calendar. Market players seem divided amid indecision on the Fed’s next moves, following the recently easing US data and...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

U.S. to start raising interest rates from Sept 2022 – JP Morgan

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates from September 2022, economists at the country’s biggest bank said in a 2022 outlook note. JPMorgan expects the central bank to raise rates by 0.25% from the third quarter of next year and keep raising them by 25 basis points every quarter “at least until real rates are at zero,” the team led by chief economist Mike Feroli wrote.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Fed
The Independent

Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed’s emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by the most in three decades. The inflation spike has squeezed consumers, posed a threat to the Biden administration and intensified pressure on Powell to act. Some economists — and some Fed officials — want the Fed to move faster to rein in its ultra-low-rate policies. Other policymakers favor a more patient approach...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
FXStreet.com

Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality?

The Federal Reserve is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The Bank of Canada has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world? Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for a look at the shape of things to come.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bulls taken out by New York traders

USD/CAD bears moving in as US dollar fades away. Fed speak underpins the hawkish bias as the December meeting draws closer. The Canadian dollar ended the North American day higher vs. the US dollar. However, it hit a six-week low due to weaker oil prices and prospects of a stronger US dollar as hawks circle over the Federal Reserve. Additionally, the loonie slumped on Tuesday after domestic data showed that inflation rose at 4.7% in October, in line with market expectations.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold holds steady ahead of Fed speeches

Precious metals have experienced some significant volatility in recent times with the price of gold hovering in a $30 range over the last week and after gaining around 5% since the start of November. This comes despite the significant gains made by the US Dollar which traditionally tends to have an inverse correlation with the price of gold and which has recently reached the highest level since July 2020 as the USD index hovers around 95.946 after reaching a high of 96.255. On the other hand, rising inflation expectations, which have been downplayed extensively by the Federal reserve, continue to drive demand for gold as investors attempt to find covers against it and as markets remain uncertain about upcoming monetary policy decisions. Furthermore, the recent pullback seen in cryptocurrencies has also boosted demand for the precious metals as some seek more traditionally stable opportunities to invest, especially given the fact that gold has had a tendency to perform well heading into the end of the year. Today’s Fed speeches could shed some light on what the US central bank is likely to do in the upcoming meeting and what it’s outlook for the economy is as inflation continues to reach record levels and as investors seek refuge from rising inflation and excess volatility.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Up, Investors Ramp Up Bets on Earlier-Than-Expected Fed Interest Rate Hike

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, remaining near a 16-month peak. Investors also digested the latest U.S. economic data and raised bets for an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

NZD steady ahead of inflation expectations

The New Zealand dollar is slightly higher in the Wednesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6999, up 0.12% on the day. New Zealand will release Q3 Inflation Expectations early on Thursday. The indicator has been accelerating and rose to 2.27% in the second quarter. If the report points to inflation expectations continuing to accelerate, it would lend support to the odds of the RBNZ raising rates next week, perhaps by 50 basis points. A strong reading would also provide a boost for the New Zealand dollar, which has declined by 2.3% in November and is struggling to stay above the 70 level, which has psychological significance.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

In this edition of Central Bank Watch, we’ll review comments and speeches made by various Federal Reserve policymakers this month after the communications blackout window around the November Fed meeting ended. While FOMC officials agree that it was necessary to begin tapering asset purchases, it’s clear that markets think more need to be done as US inflation rates have surged to 30-year highs.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Federal Reserve Is Going To Raise Interest Rates Next Year – Mike Swanson

The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates next year. That’s what traders in the Fed Fund futures market are now predicting. This month the Fed announced that it is slowly going to end its QE bond buying program it launched in 2020. That process is expected to end by June of 2022. It is at that June meeting that traders are seeing a possible interest rate hike and if not at that one then by July they are pricing in an 80% chance of a hike by then.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Goldman Sachs forecasts modest rise for S&P 500 index in 2022

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 index to rise by a more modest 9% by the end of next year, saying the record-setting rally is likely to cool on worries over slowing economic growth and the prospects of higher interest rates. The U.S. equities market has been on...
STOCKS
aba.com

Behind the Headlines on Real Interest Rates

Headline inflation in the United States surged to 6.2 percent in October, yet the federal funds rate—set by the Federal Open Market Committee—remained targeted between 0 percent and 0.25 percent. As a result, the real interest rate in the U.S., negative 5.97 percent, is at its lowest level in decades.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy