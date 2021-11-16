Fed: Expect the first-rate lift-off in July 2022 – Goldman Sachs

Precious metals have experienced some significant volatility in recent times with the price of gold hovering in a $30 range over the last week and after gaining around 5% since the start of November. This comes despite the significant gains made by the US Dollar which traditionally tends to have an inverse correlation with the price of gold and which has recently reached the highest level since July 2020 as the USD index hovers around 95.946 after reaching a high of 96.255. On the other hand, rising inflation expectations, which have been downplayed extensively by the Federal reserve, continue to drive demand for gold as investors attempt to find covers against it and as markets remain uncertain about upcoming monetary policy decisions. Furthermore, the recent pullback seen in cryptocurrencies has also boosted demand for the precious metals as some seek more traditionally stable opportunities to invest, especially given the fact that gold has had a tendency to perform well heading into the end of the year. Today’s Fed speeches could shed some light on what the US central bank is likely to do in the upcoming meeting and what it’s outlook for the economy is as inflation continues to reach record levels and as investors seek refuge from rising inflation and excess volatility.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO