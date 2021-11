Singapore Airlines has revealed the luxurious business class cabin that it will soon roll out on its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The MAX 8s will have space for 10 business class passengers, in alternating rows consisting of four, two, and four lie-flat seats. The row with just two flatbeds is particularly attractive, with these throne-style seats offering extra space and storage.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO