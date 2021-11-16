Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Georgetown transfer Tre King is nearing a decision as he finishes up his college visits. King averaged 14.6 points, and 6.2 rebounds and is likely to choose between Wichita State, Missouri, and Iowa State, he tells 247Sports. “I'm currently on a visit to Missouri, last weekend I went to Wichita...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion men's basketball season is exactly one week away and we catch up with the Monarchs in this edition of the ODU Full Court Press. This week, Kalu Ezikpe shows off his skills as an artist and we get to know junior guard P.J. Gill.
MIAMI (Nov. 4, 2021) – To open the final month of the regular season, the FIU Football team is set to play host to the visiting Old Dominion Monarchs of Saturday, November 6th. Kickoff from FIU Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The contest can be streamed on ESPN3...
Duke overcame some adversity to post a very impressive 79-71 win over Kentucky Tuesday night in the Garden. The adversity? Starters Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore both had second-half cramps. The funny thing is right about when that all started is when Duke broke a close game open. Duke was...
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Nelly Cummings had a career-high 25 points as Colgate topped Northeastern 65-58 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Cummings hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Tucker Richardson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Colgate. Ryan Moffatt added seven rebounds. Jeff Woodward had four assists.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Physicality and aggressiveness are two things that Old Dominion head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones stressed during the preseason. Both were on display during the Monarchs' season opener on Tuesday night. ODU forced South Carolina State into 35 turnovers and got contributions from up and down the roster, topping...
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University women's basketball team used 22 points from Karissa McLaughlin and a near triple-double from Chloe Marotta to defeat NJIT, 90-58, on Friday evening at the Al McGuire Center. The Golden Eagles (2-0) broke free from an early 4-3 deficit to cruise to their second win...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Tevin Olison had 27 points as Youngstown State defeated Southeast Missouri 97-79. Garrett Covington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie added 16 points. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points. DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. added...
Jericole Hellems led an N. C. State comeback with 22 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and Dereon Seabron 18 as the Wolfpack dominated after halftime to turn back feisty Bucknell 88-70 on Tuesday night.
Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones didn’t like what he saw Monday, so he changed it. What Jones saw next was exactly what he was looking for. Jaylin Hunter and Austin Trice both scored 18 points and the Monarchs overcame a sluggish start in a comfortable 79-58 win over Manhattan at Chartway Arena. Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points for ODU (2-1), which shot 50.9% overall and made 5 of 10 from 3-point ...
Four meetings in the state championship game from 1984 to 1989 highlight a rivalry that stretches back more than 100 years. Lawrence reigned supreme over Class 6A during those times, winning nine state titles from 1979 to 1995. Three of those came at the expense of the Indians. Lawrence downed...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hodge registered 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Old Dominion 58-53 on Saturday. Vado Morse had 11 points for James Madison (2-0). Charles Falden added 10 points. C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (1-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points. For more AP...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored a career-high 30 points as East Carolina beat Western Carolina 95-79 on Sunday. Newton made 5 of 7 3-pointers while hitting 10 of 16 overall from the field. He also dished six assists and had six rebounds. Brandon Suggs added 15 points for...
Old Dominion vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6. Record: Old Dominion (2-6), FIU (1-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Monarchs are overcoming issues with enough takeaways to get by. The defense has been good enough to keep the team...
TOWSON, Md. — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth got past Towson 79-71 on Saturday night. Papas hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Marcus McClary had 16 points for Monmouth (1-1). Walker Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds. Myles Foster had seven rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points for...
