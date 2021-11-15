Analysts question American Tower’s $10B CoreSite deal

American Tower struck a deal to acquire CoreSite Realty, valuing the latter at $10.1 billion. On November 15th, news broke that American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a major telecommunications towers company, had agreed to purchase CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a data center operator, in a transaction valued at roughly $10.1 billion. This marks a significant premium over where the company traded for previously, but it underscores just how much American Tower views the potential of combining with the firm. Ultimately, investors in CoreSite should view this transaction as a massive positive because of the hefty multiple the company's management achieved. Meanwhile, investors in American Tower should be happy, but only if that firm can achieve the upside from this transaction that it believes is possible. Otherwise, it boxes though American Tower may have paid too high premium for the business.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO