Analysts question American Tower’s $10B CoreSite deal

By Bevin Fletcher
FierceWireless
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Tower on Monday expanded its edge efforts in announcing a $10.1 billion deal to purchase CoreSite including cloud on-ramps, interconnections and 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets – but some analysts are questioning if it’s the right move. American Tower envisions a hub-and-spoke model as the edge...

