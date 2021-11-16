ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SBLive’s Top 25 Washington high school football rankings: Titanic quarterfinal matchup looms with No. 2 Lake Stevens, No. 3 Gonzaga Prep

By Todd Milles, SBLive
scorebooklive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school football games continued in Washington last weekend, marking the first full fall season in two years. Here is the updated statewide all-classification SBLive Top 25 Washington after Week 11:. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ALL-CLASSIFICATION POWER RANKINGS. 1. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES 11-0 (4A) Up next: Nov. 19 vs. Bothell, 7 p.m....

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

