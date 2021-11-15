ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Fast, Algebraic Multivariate Multipoint Evaluation in Small Characteristic and Applications

By Vishwas Bhargava, Sumanta Ghosh, Mrinal Kumar, Chandra Kanta Mohapatra
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Multipoint evaluation is the computational task of evaluating a polynomial given as a list of coefficients at a given set of inputs. And while \emph{nearly linear time} algorithms have been known for the univariate instance of multipoint evaluation for close to five decades due to a work of Borodin and Moenck...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra

Graphical (Linear) Algebra is a family of diagrammatic languages allowing to reason about different kinds of subsets of vector spaces compositionally. It has been used to model various application domains, from signal-flow graphs to Petri nets and electrical circuits. In this paper, we introduce to the family its most expressive member to date: Graphical Piecewise-Linear Algebra, a new language to specify piecewise-linear subsets of vector spaces. Like the previous members of the family, it comes with a complete axiomatisation, which means it can be used to reason about the corresponding semantic domain purely equationally, forgetting the set-theoretic interpretation. We show completeness using a single axiom on top of Graphical Polyhedral Algebra, and show that this extension is the smallest that can capture a variety of relevant constructs. Finally, we showcase its use by modelling the behaviour of stateless electronic circuits of ideal elements, a domain that had remained outside the remit of previous diagrammatic languages.
arxiv.org

Construction of a new three boson non-hermitian Hamiltonian associated to deformed Higgs algebra: real eigenvalues and Partial PT-symmetry

A $\gamma$-deformed version of $\mathfrak{su}(2)$ algebra has been obtained from a bi-orthogonal system of vectors in $\bf{C^2}$. Fusion of Jordan-Schwinger realization of complexified $\mathfrak{su}(2)$ with Dyson-Maleev representation gives a 3-boson realization of Higgs algebra of cubic polynomial type. The non-hermitian Hamiltonian thus obtained is found to have real eigenvalues and eigen states with symmetry induced orthogonality. The notion of partial ${\mathcal {PT}}$-symmetry (henceforth $\partial_{\mathcal { PT}}$) has been introduced as a characteristic feature of these multi-boson realizations. The Hamiltonian along with its eigenstates have been studied in the light of $\partial_{\mathcal { PT}}$-symmetry. The possibility of $\partial_{\mathcal { PT}}$-symmetry breaking is also discussed. The deformation parameter $\gamma$ plays a crucial role in the entire formulation and non-trivially modifies the eigenfunctions under consideration.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A planar algebraic description of conditional expectations

Let $\mathcal{N}\subset\mathcal{M}$ be a unital inclusion of arbitrary von Neumann algebras. We give a 2-{$C^*$}-categorical/planar algebraic description of normal faithful conditional expectations $E:\mathcal{M}\to\mathcal{N}\subset\mathcal{M}$ with finite index and their duals $E':\mathcal{N}'\to\mathcal{M}'\subset\mathcal{N}'$ by means of the solutions of the conjugate equations for the inclusion morphism $\iota:\mathcal{N}\to\mathcal{M}$ and its conjugate morphism $\overline{\iota}:\mathcal{M}\to\mathcal{N}$. In particular, the theory of index for conditional expectations admits a 2-{$C^*$}-categorical formulation in full generality. Moreover, we show that a pair $(\mathcal{N}\subset\mathcal{M}, E)$ as above can be described by a Q-system, and vice versa. These results are due to Longo in the subfactor/simple tensor unit case [Lon90, Thm.\ 5.2], [Lon94, Thm.\ 5.1].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Syzygies of string modules for special biserial algebras

We present discrete models of special biserial (SB) algebras and their string modules, drawing inspiration from cellular automata, and cast new light on patterns among syzygies. We explore applications of our models to open questions in homological algebra regarding certain triangulated subcategories of derived categories, with implications for the finitistic dimension conjectures.
MATHEMATICS
#Kedlaya Umans
arxiv.org

On Vanishing Properties of Polynomials on Symmetric Sets of the Boolean Cube, in Positive Characteristic

The finite-degree Zariski (Z-) closure is a classical algebraic object, that has found a key place in several applications of the polynomial method in combinatorics. In this work, we characterize the finite-degree Z-closures of a subclass of symmetric sets (subsets that are invariant under permutations of coordinates) of the Boolean cube, in positive characteristic.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Structure-Behavior Coalescence Process Algebra -- Toward a Unified View of the System in Model-Based Systems Engineering

In Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), the Systems Modeling Language (SysML) specification includes a metamodel that defines the language concepts and a user model that defines how the language concepts are represented. In SysML, an important use of metamodel is to provide an integrated semantic framework that every diagram in the user model can be projected as a view of the metamodel. However, most existing SysML metamodels lack such capability of being a basis for unification of different views of a system. To overcome the shortcomings of the current SysML metamodel approaches, we developed Channel-Based Multi-Queue Structure-Behavior Coalescence Process Algebra (C-M-SBC-PA), which provides an integrated semantic framework that is able to integrate structural constructs with behavioral constructs. Using C-M-SBC-PA as the metamodel of SysML, each diagram in the user model can be projected as a view of the C-M-SBC-PA metamodel.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An Algebraic and Microlocal Approach to the Stochastic Non-linear Schrodinger Equation

In a recent work [DDRZ20], it has been developed a novel framework aimed at studying at a perturbative level a large class of non-linear, scalar, real, stochastic PDEs and inspired by the algebraic approach to quantum field theory. The main advantage is the possibility of computing the expectation value and the correlation functions of the underlying solutions accounting for renormalization intrinsically and without resorting to any specific regularization scheme. In this work we prove that it is possible to extend the range of applicability of this framework to cover also the stochastic non-linear Schroedinger equation in which randomness is codified by an additive, Gaussian, complex white noise.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Benefit-aware Early Prediction of Health Outcomes on Multivariate EEG Time Series

Given a cardiac-arrest patient being monitored in the ICU (intensive care unit) for brain activity, how can we predict their health outcomes as early as possible? Early decision-making is critical in many applications, e.g. monitoring patients may assist in early intervention and improved care. On the other hand, early prediction on EEG data poses several challenges: (i) earliness-accuracy trade-off; observing more data often increases accuracy but sacrifices earliness, (ii) large-scale (for training) and streaming (online decision-making) data processing, and (iii) multi-variate (due to multiple electrodes) and multi-length (due to varying length of stay of patients) time series. Motivated by this real-world application, we present BeneFitter that infuses the incurred savings from an early prediction as well as the cost from misclassification into a unified domain-specific target called benefit. Unifying these two quantities allows us to directly estimate a single target (i.e. benefit), and importantly, dictates exactly when to output a prediction: when benefit estimate becomes positive. BeneFitter (a) is efficient and fast, with training time linear in the number of input sequences, and can operate in real-time for decision-making, (b) can handle multi-variate and variable-length time-series, suitable for patient data, and (c) is effective, providing up to 2x time-savings with equal or better accuracy as compared to competitors.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Applications of Random Algebraic Constructions to Hardness of Approximation

In this paper, we show how one may (efficiently) construct two types of extremal combinatorial objects whose existence was previously conjectural. (*) Panchromatic Graphs: For fixed integer k, a k-panchromatic graph is, roughly speaking, a balanced bipartite graph with one partition class equipartitioned into k colour classes in which the common neighbourhoods of panchromatic k-sets of vertices are much larger than those of k-sets that repeat a colour. The question of their existence was raised by Karthik and Manurangsi [Combinatorica 2020].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tits-type alternative for certain groups acting on algebraic surfaces

A theorem of Cantat and Urech says that an analog of the classical Tits alternative holds for the group of birational automorphisms of a compact complex Kaehler surface. We established in our previous paper the following Tits-type alternative: if X is a toric affine variety and G is a subgroup of Aut(X) generated by a finite set of unipotent subgroups normalized by the acting torus then either G contains a nonabelian free subgroup or G is a unipotent affine algebraic group. In the present paper we extend the latter result to any group G of automorphisms of a complex affine surface generated by a finite collection of unipotent algebraic subgroups. It occurs that either G contains a nonabelian free subgroup or G is a metabelian unipotent algebraic group.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

NRPyLaTeX: A LaTeX interface to computer algebra systems for general relativity

While each computer algebra system (CAS) contains its own unique syntax for inputting mathematical expressions, LaTeX is perhaps the most widespread language for typesetting mathematics. NRPyLaTeX (NL) enables direct LaTeX input of complex tensorial expressions (written in Einstein notation) relevant to general relativity and differential geometry into the SymPy CAS. As SymPy also supports output compatible with the Mathematica and Maple CASs, NL lowers the learning curve for inputting and manipulating tensorial expressions in three widely used CASs. LaTeX however is a typesetting language, and as such is not designed to resolve ambiguities in mathematical expressions. To address this, NL implements a convenient configuration interface that, e.g., defines variables/keywords and assigns properties/attributes to them. Configuration commands appear as LaTeX comments, so that entire NL workflows can fit seamlessly into the LaTeX source code of scientific papers without interfering with the rendered mathematical expressions. Further, NL adopts NRPy+'s rigid syntax for indexed symbols (e.g., tensors), which enables NL output to be directly converted into highly optimized C/C++-code kernels using NRPy+. Finally NL has robust and user-friendly error-handling, which catches common tensor indexing errors and reports unresolved ambiguities, further expediting the input and validation of LaTeX expressions into a CAS.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Simulating High-Dimensional Multivariate Data using the bigsimr R Package

A. Grant Schissler, Edward J. Bedrick, Alexander D. Knudson, Tomasz J. Kozubowski, Tin Nguyen, Juli Petereit, Walter W. Piegorsch, Duc Tran. It is critical to accurately simulate data when employing Monte Carlo techniques and evaluating statistical methodology. Measurements are often correlated and high dimensional in this era of big data, such as data obtained in high-throughput biomedical experiments. Due to the computational complexity and a lack of user-friendly software available to simulate these massive multivariate constructions, researchers resort to simulation designs that posit independence or perform arbitrary data transformations. To close this gap, we developed the Bigsimr Julia package with R and Python interfaces. This paper focuses on the R interface. These packages empower high-dimensional random vector simulation with arbitrary marginal distributions and dependency via a Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall correlation matrix. bigsimr contains high-performance features, including multi-core and graphical-processing-unit-accelerated algorithms to estimate correlation and compute the nearest correlation matrix. Monte Carlo studies quantify the accuracy and scalability of our approach, up to $d=10,000$. We describe example workflows and apply to a high-dimensional data set -- RNA-sequencing data obtained from breast cancer tumor samples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Associative algebras and intertwining operators

Let $V$ be a vertex operator algebra and $A^{\infty}(V)$ and $A^{N}(V)$ for $N\in \mathbb{N}$ the associative algebras introduced by the author in [H5]. For a lower-bounded generalized $V$-module $W$, we give $W$ a structure of graded $A^{\infty}(V)$-module and we introduce an $A^{\infty}(V)$-bimodule $A^{\infty}(W)$ and an $A^{N}(V)$-bimodule $A^{N}(W)$. We prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ for lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules $W_{1}$, $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}$ is isomorphic to the space $\hom_{A^{\infty}(V)}(A^{\infty}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{\infty}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$. Assuming that $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}'$ are equivalent to certain universal lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules generated by their $A^{N}(V)$-submodules consisting of elements of levels less than or equal to $N\in \mathbb{N}$, we also prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ is isomorphic to the space of $\hom_{A^{N}(V)}(A^{N}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{N}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reduction Theory of Algebraic Modules and their Successive Minima

Lattices defined as modules over algebraic rings or orders have garnered interest recently, particularly in the fields of cryptography and coding theory. Whilst there exist many attempts to generalise the conditions for LLL reduction to such lattices, there do not seem to be any attempts so far to generalise stronger notions of reduction such as Minkowski, HKZ and BKZ reduction. Moreover, most lattice reduction methods for modules over algebraic rings involve applying traditional techniques to the embedding of the module into real space, which distorts the structure of the algebra. In this paper, we generalise some classical notions of reduction theory to that of free modules defined over an order. Moreover, we extend the definitions of Minkowski, HKZ and BKZ reduction to that of such modules and show that bases reduced in this manner have vector lengths that can be bounded above by the successive minima of the lattice multiplied by a constant that depends on the algebra and the dimension of the module. In particular, we show that HKZ reduced bases are polynomially close to the successive minima of the lattice in terms of the module dimension. None of our definitions require the module to be embedded and thus preserve the structure of the module.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Deformation $L_\infty$ algebra of a Dirac--Jacobi structure

We develop the deformations theory of a Dirac--Jacobi structure within a fixed Courant--Jacobi algebroid. Using the description of split Courant--Jacobi algebroids as degree $2$ contact $\mathbb{N} Q$ manifolds and Voronov's higher derived brackets, each Dirac--Jacobi structure is associated with a cubic $L_\infty$ algebra for any choice of a complementary almost Dirac--Jacobi structure. This $L_\infty$ algebra governs the deformations of the Dirac--Jacobi structure: there is a one-to-one correspondence between the MC elements of this $L_\infty$ algebra and the small deformations of the Dirac-Jacobi structure. Further, by Cattaneo and Schätz's equivalence of higher derived brackets, this $L_\infty$ algebra does not depend (up to $L_\infty$-isomorphisms) on the choice of the complementary almost Dirac--Jacobi structure. These same ideas apply to get a new proof of the independence of the $L_\infty$ algebra of Dirac structure from the choice of a complementary almost Dirac structure (a result proved using other techniques by Gualtieri, Matviichuk and Scott).
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Preparation and characteristic analysis of nanofacula array

The development of nanofacula array is an effective methods to improve the performance of Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) and achieve high-throughput array scanning. The nanofacula array is realized by preparing metal nanopore array through the "two etching-one development" method of double-layer resists and the negative lift-off process after metal film coating. The shading property of metal film plays important rules in nanofacula array fabrication. We investigate the shading coefficient of three kinds of metal films (gold"“palladium alloy (Au/Pd), platinum (Pt), chromium (Cr)) under different coating times, and 3.5Â min Au/Pd film is determined as the candidate of the nanofacula array fabrication for its lower thickness (about 23Â nm) and higher shading coefficient (â‰¥"‰90%). The nanofacula array is obtained by irradiating with white light (central wavelength of 500Â nm) through the metal nanopore array (250/450Â nm pore diameter, 2Â Î¼m pore spacing and 7Â Î¼m group spacing). Moreover, the finite difference and time domain (FDTD) simulation proves that the combination of nanopore array and microlens array achieves high-energy focused nanofacula array, which shows a 3.2 times enhancement of electric field. It provides a new idea for NSOM to realize fast super-resolution focusing facula array.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TimeVAE: A Variational Auto-Encoder for Multivariate Time Series Generation

Recent work in synthetic data generation in the time-series domain has focused on the use of Generative Adversarial Networks. We propose a novel architecture for synthetically generating time-series data with the use of Variational Auto-Encoders (VAEs). The proposed architecture has several distinct properties: interpretability, ability to encode domain knowledge, and reduced training times. We evaluate data generation quality by similarity and predictability against four multivariate datasets. We experiment with varying sizes of training data to measure the impact of data availability on generation quality for our VAE method as well as several state-of-the-art data generation methods. Our results on similarity tests show that the VAE approach is able to accurately represent the temporal attributes of the original data. On next-step prediction tasks using generated data, the proposed VAE architecture consistently meets or exceeds performance of state-of-the-art data generation methods. While noise reduction may cause the generated data to deviate from original data, we demonstrate the resulting de-noised data can significantly improve performance for next-step prediction using generated data. Finally, the proposed architecture can incorporate domain-specific time-patterns such as polynomial trends and seasonalities to provide interpretable outputs. Such interpretability can be highly advantageous in applications requiring transparency of model outputs or where users desire to inject prior knowledge of time-series patterns into the generative model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Orthounimodal Distributionally Robust Optimization: Representation, Computation and Multivariate Extreme Event Applications

This paper studies a basic notion of distributional shape known as orthounimodality (OU) and its use in shape-constrained distributionally robust optimization (DRO). As a key motivation, we argue how such type of DRO is well-suited to tackle multivariate extreme event estimation by giving statistically valid confidence bounds on target extremal probabilities. In particular, we explain how DRO can be used as a nonparametric alternative to conventional extreme value theory that extrapolates tails based on theoretical limiting distributions, which could face challenges in bias-variance control and other technical complications. We also explain how OU resolves the challenges in interpretability and robustness faced by existing distributional shape notions used in the DRO literature. Methodologically, we characterize the extreme points of the OU distribution class in terms of what we call OU sets and build a corresponding Choquet representation, which subsequently allows us to reduce OU-DRO into moment problems over infinite-dimensional random variables. We then develop, in the bivariate setting, a geometric approach to reduce such moment problems into finite dimension via a specially constructed variational problem designed to eliminate suboptimal solutions. Numerical results illustrate how our approach gives rise to valid and competitive confidence bounds for extremal probabilities.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Approach of Bayesian Variable Selection for Ultrahigh Dimensional Multivariate Regression

In many practices, scientists are particularly interested in detecting which of the predictors are truly associated with a multivariate response. It is more accurate to model multiple responses as one vector rather than separating each component one by one. This is particularly true for complex traits having multiple correlated components. A Bayesian multivariate variable selection (BMVS) approach is proposed to select important predictors influencing the multivariate response from a candidate pool with an ultrahigh dimension. By applying the sample-size-dependent spike and slab priors, the BMVS approach satisfies the strong selection consistency property under certain conditions, which represents the advantages of BMVS over other existing Bayesian multivariate regression-based approaches. The proposed approach considers the covariance structure of multiple responses without assuming independence and integrates the estimation of covariance-related parameters together with all regression parameters into one framework through a fast updating MCMC procedure. It is demonstrated through simulations that the BMVS approach outperforms some other relevant frequentist and Bayesian approaches. The proposed BMVS approach possesses the flexibility of wide applications, including genome-wide association studies with multiple correlated phenotypes and a large scale of genetic variants and/or environmental variables, as demonstrated in the real data analyses section. The computer code and test data of the proposed method are available as an R package.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Koszul algebras and Donaldson-Thomas invariants

For a given symmetric quiver $Q$, we define a supercommutative quadratic algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ whose Poincaré series is related to the motivic generating function of $Q$ by a simple change of variables. The Koszul duality between supercommutative algebras and Lie superalgebras assigns to the algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ its Koszul dual Lie superalgebra $\mathfrak{g}_Q$, for which we give an explicit presentation by generators and relations. We prove that if the algebra $\mathcal{A}_Q$ is Koszul, then the motivic Donaldson-Thomas invariants of the quiver are computed as the Poincaré series of a certain Lie subalgebra of $\mathfrak{g}_Q$ that can be described, using an action of the first Weyl algebra on $\mathfrak{g}_Q$, as the kernel of the operator $\partial_t$. For a certain class of quivers, we prove that the algebras $\mathcal{A}_Q$ are Koszul, and we conjecture that those algebras are Koszul for all symmetric quivers.
MATHEMATICS

