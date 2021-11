The Lions pushed the game into overtime after going on a 16-0 run late in the second half, finally crushing the Bearcats in overtime for an impressive comeback victory. After a close first half, Binghamton pulled away from Columbia for a 69-45 lead with 12 minutes to play. Incredibly, Columbia rallied and made a massive comeback to push the game into overtime. Despite struggling under the basket and giving up 15 points off second-chance shots, the Lions pulled off almost 100% shooting in overtime in order to bring the team to victory. CU was led by first year Geronimo De La Rosa (CC ’25), who had 21 points and six assists for the game, and Josh Odunowo (CC ’24), who pitched in 16 points.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO