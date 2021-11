How is the nation's second-largest turkey producer building its brand for the next generation of Thanksgiving chefs?. With a TikTok dance, of course. "We have great celebrities in the influencer space helping to launch it," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing for Minnesota-based Jennie-O Turkey Store, which is owned by Hormel Foods. "We want to provide something fun, hip, with lots of great energy — something a little different to create a new family tradition by doing the Jennie-O turkey dance."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO