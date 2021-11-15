It's baking season: 8 desserts for the happiest holiday

This post may contain affiliate sales links. Please read my disclosure policy. Is there anything better than Biscuits and Gravy on a cold and gloomy day? I submit that there is not. This classic recipe is creamy, savory and oh so comforting! Along with Deviled Eggs and Shrimp and Grits, make room at your southern table for some Biscuits and Gravy! This recipe creates light and buttery homemade biscuits and a creamy sausage gravy. The steps are not hard, but do take some time. So, if you’re in a rush, save this recipe for another day. This is such a classic comfort favorite that I knew I had to perfect it, especially with Fall (and winter….grumble grumble) knocking at our door.

