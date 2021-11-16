Season of Magic 2021

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re bringing you daily dashes of Disney during our D23 Season of Magic!....

disneyfoodblog.com

13 of the Creepiest Things in the Disney Parks

Sure, Disney World is magical and all, but it can sometimes be a little…scary. We’re talkin’ creepy crown slide (that isn’t around anymore!) and towering Jack-in-the-box level scary. Plus, Disney’s full of hidden details — and that includes chilling ones! If you have kiddos (or if you’re just unsettled by creepy things yourself!), you might want to keep an eye out for the seriously CREEPY things in the parks.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

How Disney World Has Become Unrecognizable in the Past Two Years

Disney World has seen an inordinate amount of change in the last two years!. The pandemic shut down the parks and when things reopened, they were very different than what we’d seen before. We’ve seen health and safety measures, operational changes, and old features and offerings disappear in the past several months — so much so that Disney World is almost unrecognizable!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Demolished Disney Attraction Finally Removed From Park

If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World over the past few months, you have likely noticed a few changes!. With the 50th anniversary in tow, the Tree of Life is now illuminated at night with its Beacon of Magic. On top of that, a new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has also debuted! Although there is a lot of new and unique aspects to the Park, there are also some offerings, or in this case, an attraction that is being taken away.
LIFESTYLE
abc11.com

Walt Disney World gears up for holiday season at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Florida -- Walt Disney World is celebrating the two year anniversary of the Disney+ streaming service on Friday with Disney+ Day. The celebration comes while your favorite characters gear up for the holiday season at the Magic Kingdom. The theme park will bring back two of its televised holiday...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Cancels Show After Donald Duck “Falls”, Left Stuck Under Stage

While the Disney Parks tend to do a fantastic job creating entertainment for Guests, especially when it comes to their stage shows, things can always go wrong. Although this does not often happen, when it does, Disney does their best to make the show go on. But of course, there are instances in which the circumstances cause for the show to come to a stop if there is a technical aspect causing an issue, or perhaps a performer who cannot go on.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Figures Out Lightning Lane “Hack” to Avoid Paying Attraction Costs

With Disney World implementing their new Lightning Lane system with Disney Genie+, many Guests are spending more than they are used to skip the line. In case you did not know, Disney recently rolled out their new Disney Genie program on the My Disney Experience app. With this came the removal of FastPass+, a previously free offering for Guests that allowed them to pick a return time for an attraction and then skip the standby line. Now, with Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane is in use. This will cost Guests $15.00 per person per day to use, but two attractions per Park have their own, separate cost, which is not included in the overall $15.00.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Live Show Suffers Major Fail

It’s always a unique experience to witness a show or experience go wrong at a Disney Park. From broken animatronics to technology failures, attractions at Walt Disney World sometimes suffer mishaps beyond the magic they create for Guests. But in a live performance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this weekend, it...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Annual Passholders Receive Amazing New Perk When Entering the Parks

If you plan to visit Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, and you’re an Annual Passholder, we have a surprise for you!. After the parks reopened, the sale of Annual Passes at Disney World came to a halt. Only existing Passholders were able to keep their pass and renew them, but others were not. Much like Disneyland’s Magic Key system, Disney World was revamping theirs to release an all-new tiered system with new names and offerings.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

You Can Buy and Live in a Disney Resort Room For Only $50,000

Have you ever had the dream to just live at Disney World? For many of us Disney fans, the idea of being able to live at a Disney World Resort, experience the theming and magic at all times seems like a dream. Well, although it may be too expensive to live every day of your life at a Disney World Resort, we may have a solution that is relatively affordable and will leave you with the ability to live in a Disney World property!
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Shares Jaw-Dropping Aerial Footage on Massive Disney Park Expansion

Disney is always finding ways to expand its theme parks across the globe. You can find a major construction project ongoing at least one or more Disney Parks at almost any given time. Disney and Imagineering are always ensuring that the latest technology and IP are being implemented in the Parks.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: Why You’ll Want to Stay LATE at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Happy holidays everyone! All of the Disney parks are in the festive spirit, with plenty of decorations, treats, and entertainment coming to Disney World!. Let’s take a look at one of the returning forms of holiday entertainment coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Tonight, we saw the returning holiday projections on...
LIFESTYLE
positivelyosceola.com

Halloween makes way for the holiday season in Magic Kingdom Park

On a single night, Halloween made way for the holiday season in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. On November 1st Main Street U.S.A. was magically transformed with the installation of dazzling holiday-themed décor, featuring special touches of EARidescence to honor the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.
TRAVEL
orlandomagazine.com

Attractions: Discover the Magic of the Holidays

Central Florida may not initially come to mind when envisioning a quintessential holiday experience, but larger-than-life light displays and themed shows at the area’s local attractions set the stage for family memories. The Happiest Celebration on Earth. Fans of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can look forward to pixie-dusted holiday...
TRAVEL
themeparktourist.com

Walt Disney World Modifies Mask Policy for Cast Members, But Not Guests

Walt Disney World has announced that it has relaxed its mask requirement for Cast Members effective November 8th and will no longer require masks to be worn for fully vaccinated employees in backstage areas. However, it looks like masks will still be required for Cast Members when in guest-facing indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney bloggers receive death threats after visiting Disney World with COVID-like symptoms

Tonya Blakey loves visiting the parks at Walt Disney World. She always has. She loves it so much that she has her own YouTube channel where she posts live-stream videos of her visits to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney‘s Hollywood Studios, and Disney‘s Animal Kingdom theme park. So when the parks closed in March of 2020 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic Tonya was disheartened.
PUBLIC HEALTH

