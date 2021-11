GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deer related crashes are expected to rise this November in Wisconsin as we enter the peak of mating season. “From October through November, it’s pretty much their mating season, so that’s when the deer are going to become more active and that’s when they’re going to be crossing the road,” said Mason Simmons, the Northeast Region Traffic Safety Engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO