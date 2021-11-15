ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“We are experiencing an existential crisis”: Faculty Letter Calls for Increased Safety and Security Actions in Hyde Park

By Yiwen Lu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a public letter sent to University president Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee Lee, over 300 faculty members called on the University administration to make anti-violence a top priority, urging a larger border of University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) jurisdiction and increased surveillance and security guards in Hyde Park,...

