The regular firearms season for whitetail deer is underway. Often referred to as rifle season, it began November 10 and runs through December 5. The state’s deer herd is an estimated 100,000 animals and there are almost 50,000 licensed hunters in New Hampshire. Not all of them will put venison in the freezer. Last year hunters tagged 13,044 deer, a six percent increase from the previous year and the fourth highest deer kill since the state began keeping records in 1922. In an early count of this year’s archer success, the deer kill was twenty percent less than last year at the same time. Weather and plentiful food sources likely played a part in the decrease.

KEENE, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO