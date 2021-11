The story of the Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Golfer of the Year is brought to you by the number three. Elise Coakley is not only the third sister to play for Massac County, but the program’s third player to be honored as the area’s top performer. Chelsea Harris won the award in 2005 and 2006, while Millie Lawson earned the honor in 2017.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO