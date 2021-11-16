ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRHD says nearly 10 percent of eligible children have gotten first dose

By Sharra Klug
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly 10 percent of eligible five to 11-year-old children in the area have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine. The Blue Ridge Health District reports that in...

