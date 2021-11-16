BRHD says nearly 10 percent of eligible children have gotten first dose

The White House has estimated that nearly 1 million children aged 5 to 11 have gotten their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week of eligibility. And another 700,000 children under the age of 12 reportedly have scheduled vaccine appointments at pharmacies, signaling an encouraging initial response from families to national vaccine efforts. But not all parents have expressed an eagerness to immediately vaccinate their young children, leading top health experts to urge vaccine-hesitant parents with questions to seek out answers from credible sources like pediatricians.
