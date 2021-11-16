Ada bank robbing suspect arrested

Matthew Pettigrew courtesy of Ada Police Department

Update 11/16, 4:30 p.m. – The suspect in a Monday evening bank robbery inside an Ada Walmart has been arrested.

Authorities say later that evening, Pontotoc County Sheriff Deputy located the subject’s vehicle just north of the county line in Seminole County.

Then, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Ada Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department took the subject, Matthew Pettigrew, into custody without incident.

Original story:

ADA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The FBI and Ada Police Department are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank inside a Walmart Supercenter Monday evening.

The robbery occurred at Citizens Bank of Ada, 1419 N Country Club Rd., at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5’10” to 5’11” tall, with a hefty build.

He wore a light-color long-sleeve shirt, a dark baseball cap, thick-rim glasses, a white mask that covered the lower half of his face, dark pants, and light-color shoes.

The suspect presented a demand note to a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen leaving in a dark, crew cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov .

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

