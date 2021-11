Even though Chris Paul is one of the oldest players in the NBA 2021-22 Season, he remains to be one of the most creative ones. Known as the Point God, CP3’s playmaking and passing ability needs no introduction. Coming off with his best season ever with Phoenix, the veteran enters the 2021-22 season with high hopes. And the Timberwolves vs Suns showdown was one were Chris Paul made the fans rise to their feet with an epic move.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO