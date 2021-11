No matter how hard I try, I can never seem to get that perfect winged eyeliner look that everyone else can do. It’s the worst because we can all agree that nothing elevates your eye makeup game like a perfectly drawn winged eyeliner. It complements almost every kind of look. With winged liner being one of the hottest trends you cannot let your shaky hands and lack of proficiency keep you away from achieving this feat. By following these tips, you’ll be killing the winged eyeliner game in no time.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO