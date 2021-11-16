ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Ward
FanSided

49ers game Monday: 49ers vs. Rams odds and prediction for NFL Week 10 game

After getting blown out by the Cardinals in Week 9, the 49ers surprisingly aren’t heavy underdogs at home against the Rams in Week 10. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off one of their worst performances in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, losing 31-17 to a Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals team that was without quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and even running back Chase Edmonds, the latter after just his lone carry.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers seek 5th straight win over NFC West rival Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Rams by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 4-5; San Francisco 2-6. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Rams 23-20 on Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
NFL
therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are back in primetime in Week 10 with a Monday Night Football tilt against the 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:. 1) Keep TE...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Home Game#San Francisco#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#Niners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Rams' 31-10 loss to 49ers

There are a lot of really good players on the Rams’ roster, but against the 49ers on Monday night, only a couple of them played the way they’re expected to. It’s a big reason the Rams were blown out 31-10 on the road, losing to a 49ers team that came into this week with a 3-5 record.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL
49erswebzone

15 manhandling observations from the 49ers’ dominant win over the Rams

495 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams. On the heels of an extremely poor effort at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was looking to bounce back. No one expected the 49ers to win. But we had hoped they would at least play well and keep the game close.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All49ers

49ers Find Themselves in 31-10 Beatdown Over Rams

It had been since Week 6 of the 2020 season that the San Francisco 49ers had won a game at home. That win was against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, so it is only fitting that the 49ers get back in the winning column through the Rams again. No...
NFL
All49ers

49ers 31, Rams 10: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The real 49ers just stood up. They saved their season with a dramatic 31-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams, and now they're are 4-5 with the easy part of their schedule coming up. Which means they just might turn their season around. Here are their grades for this win.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams

SANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing attempts...
NFL
SkySports

Los Angeles Rams 10-31 San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo throws two touchdowns, Deebo Samuel stars and 49ers snap winless run at home

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers played keep-away en route to a resounding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Deebo Samuel caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another score and George Kittle added a touchdown reception as San Francisco (4-5) held the ball for 39 minutes and three seconds. Jimmie Ward recorded two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown as the 49ers beat the NFC West-rival Rams for the fifth straight time.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

Recap: 49ers turn in dominant performance in 31-10 pasting of Rams

909 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Things didn't look good for the San Francisco 49ers on paper heading into their home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, having lost five of their past six games while not having won a game at Levi's Stadium in over a year.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams’ 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

6-18 Rams’ regular-season record under Sean McVay when trailing after the first half. They are 41-0 when leading. Year Matthew Stafford last had consecutive games with two or more interceptions. He also has thrown pick-sixes in consecutive games for first time since his rookie season (2009). 5. Consecutive victories for...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Routed by 49ers on Monday Night Football, Falling 31-10

The Los Angeles Rams came into Levi's Stadium looking to put their shortcomings from last week's loss behind them with the assistance of newly added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. during a primetime slate against the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, the Rams came out of the gates swinging, attempting...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy