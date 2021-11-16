Take an Official Look at the 'South Park' x adidas Originals Stan Smith "Stan Marsh"

Nike and Swarovski are coming together once again to bring some flash to another retro model. The two will debut two color options of the Air Force 1 Low. The two color options of the Nike Air Force 1 releases come in your choice of White and Black The interesting aspect of this shoe is the shroud-like overlay that can be removed via screws. This pair also comes with a screwdriver that allows you to remove the shroud at any time. Swarovski crystals also are spotted throughout while constructed with premium leather. Lastly, the two feature a matching rubber midsole and outsole.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO