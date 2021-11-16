Take an Official Look at the 'South Park' x adidas Originals Stan Smith "Stan Marsh"

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
