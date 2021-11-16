ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Take an Official Look at the 'South Park' x adidas Originals Stan Smith "Stan Marsh"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its Campus 80 “Towelie” release for 4/20, is gearing up to expand its partnership South Park with shoes inspired by the four main characters. Leading the incoming mix...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SneakerFiles

Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low Comes with a Screwdriver

Nike and Swarovski are coming together once again to bring some flash to another retro model. The two will debut two color options of the Air Force 1 Low. The two color options of the Nike Air Force 1 releases come in your choice of White and Black The interesting aspect of this shoe is the shroud-like overlay that can be removed via screws. This pair also comes with a screwdriver that allows you to remove the shroud at any time. Swarovski crystals also are spotted throughout while constructed with premium leather. Lastly, the two feature a matching rubber midsole and outsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 Low Returns In “Pure Violet” This April

Past May, the Air Jordan 11 Low was pushed to the side in favor of its other models. But it looks like the silhouette will finally make a return in 2022, starting this April with a simple, Spring-ready “Pure Violet” colorway. Unlike the “Legend Blue” and “Citrus” offerings prior, the...
APPAREL
Vogue

Levi’s Baggy Jeans Are Officially The Hottest Product Of 2021

Unless you’ve been ignoring the myriad stylish denim moments of the It-girls – or the jeans trends that have dominated the runways for several seasons – it should come as little surprise that baggy jeans are officially the hottest product of 2021. According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Adidas Originals
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Foamposite In White

COMME des GARÇONS‘ take on the Nike Air Foamposite — which first appeared by way of the Autumn/Winter ’21 runway — is nearing very close to its official release. And to better build up energy, the label has begun an early round of seeding, which has returned detailed photography of the collaboration’s white colorway.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Nike Celebrates Valentine's Day With New Dunks

It appears that Nike will be celebrating next year’s Valentine’s Day by dropping a brand new colorway of the ever-popular Dunk Low. Official Nike product images of the upcoming pair were shared by @zSneakerheadz this week, revealing a traditional red and pink color scheme dressing what appears to be denim as the base of the upper and coupled with tumbled leather overlay panels. Unlike the standard pair of Dunks, the suede Swoosh logo on the sides feature lace underlays. Rounding out the look is a red midsole and a pink semi-translucent outsole. According to the trusted leaker account, this pair will also be available exclusively in women’s sizing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Midnight Navy’ 2021 Release Gets Pushed Back

First released on October 4th, 2000 The Air Jordan VI Midnight Navy Retro has instantly become one of the most sought after Air Jordan VI retros, thanks to its classic silhouette and a solid colorway. SNEAKERS. The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” 2021 was initially scheduled to debut on Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Two of Nike’s longtime collaborators are dropping off their latest creations this week. Comme des Garçons has fully revamped the upper of the classic Air Foamposite One in two tonal colorways, while Patta is delivering another colorway of its wavy Air Max 1s. Still looking for a clean pair of Dunks? There’s another color scheme on the way this week to look forward to as well.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
Highsnobiety

Nigo x Louis Vuitton LV Trainer: Release Date, Info, Price

Price: £920 (approx. $1250) Editor's Notes:It almost goes without saying that anything Virgil Abloh designs is going to be a statement piece. That much has been true from as early as Pyrex Vision, when making a statement meant plastering an oversized spell out across the front of a pair of Champion shorts, before developing into DIY-aesthetics and hand-scribed verbiage on Nike sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Crystal-Covered Low Top Sneakers

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Cool Grey’ Is Set To Return In 2021

When it comes to sneakers, often times certain colorways are synonymous with certain shoes. When we’re talking about Air Jordans, these colors would be black white and red, but there’s probably a second colorway that’s not too far behind and that color is cool grey. The ‘Cool Grey‘ 11s were the first non-og colorway of the Air Jordan 11 to release.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Camo"

Following the release of two Air Jordan 10 “Camo” colorways, Jordan Brand is now set to bring the look back with an Air Jordan 3 release. The upcoming AJ3 “Camo” is centered around a mix of camouflage patterns with a patchwork upper comprised of woodland, leaf and rain camo. The contrasting mix of tones is accented by choice suede panels and bright orange on the interior. Branding comes in the form of differing Jumpman marked tongues, reverse tongue badges, printed insoles and velcro heels with swappable patches. Rounding up the design of the shoe are black/white midsoles with orange Air units paired with black rubber outsoles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Hike Nike Heritage Returns On The Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache first released in 1991 as a performance-running proposition. Its design, however, also informed those of the brand’s trail-ready and basketball footwear of the time. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation has indulged in a vibrant color palette and other details ostensibly rooted in Hike Nike heritage. Before the...
APPAREL
myhoustonmajic.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel

This fall, adidas x IVY PARK is launching their first capsule collaboration with Peloton with a collection of apparel and footwear! The apparel launch follows Beyoncé’s 2020 announcement of the partnership with the athletic brand which originally featured a Peloton Artist Series and pro-social initiatives. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch their first apparel drop which, according to the Ivy Park Instagram page, is set to drop on November 10.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the 'League of Legends' Pro League x Nike Dunk Low

Following an esports kit and an Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT collaboration, a League of Legends Pro League (LPL) x. Dunk Low is now set to release. The upcoming footwear team-up continues Nike’s ongoing official shoe and clothing provider partnership with the top online gaming league in China. Expressing a...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Cozy Offline Inspired by Puffer Jackets

Nike continues to extend its Offline range with a cozy shoe inspired by puffer coats. The Offline Pack “Enamel Green” comes with a padded upper, exposed stitching and a unique lacing system also inspired by outerwear. Offline debuted in 2020 during quarantine with a goal of encouraging wearers to relax,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Pharrell x adidas Humanrace Sičhona "Black"

Following “Blue” and “Burgundy” Humanrace Sičhona colorways released earlier this year,. and Pharrell are now releasing a “Black” iteration of the silhouette. The lifestyle sneaker line is said to be inspired by Pharrell’s friendship with members of the Native American Dakota tribe, and the model name “Sičhona” roughly translates to “Barefoot,” borrowing from the Indigenous phrase “connecting to the earth.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Noah and adidas Originals Return With Running-Inspired Capsule

Noah has continued its ongoing adidas collaboration, linking up with the label for a running-inspired capsule collection of footwear, apparel and accessories. The influence comes from Noah co-founder Brendon Babenzien, for whom running is a personal passion. The running influence is clear in the capsule’s footwear, which includes two brand...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

These IVY PARK x adidas Ultra Boosts Are Made For Your Peloton

Adidas has made unexpected partnerships their specialty. And in what is arguably one of their biggest surprises yet, the Three Stripes have introduced IVY PARK to Peloton, allowing the two to run wild with an entire capsule collection. At the helm of the bright neon sets is none other than...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy