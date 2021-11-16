Men’s Basketball: Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek shoots against Illinois’ Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois on Monday night.

Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart his first signature win, despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch.

Illinois (2-1) was clinging to a 66-65 lead when Kolek stole the ball from Trent Frazier at midcourt, maintained his balance and made a layup despite getting fouled. Kolek missed the ensuing free throw, but Kur Kuath stole the ball from Illinois guard Andre Curbelo with three seconds left to thwart the Illini.

Darryl Morsell scored 21 points, Justin Lewis had 17 and Kolek added 12 points.

For the Illini, Frazier had 23 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, while Coleman Hawkins scored 13 points and Jacob Grandison 10.

Illinois was playing without Associated Press preseason All-America center Kofi Cockburn, who was completing his three-game suspension to start the season. The NCAA handed down the penalty because the 7-footer sold apparel and memorabilia before the new name, image and likeness legislation permitting athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect.

The two teams were facing off for the first time since December 1993 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series matching Big East programs against Big Ten schools.

After trailing 28-27 at halftime, Illinois racked up 31 points in the first 9:46 of the second half to grab a 58-46 lead. The Illini shot 12 of 17 from the floor and 5 of 7 on 3-point attempts during that stretch.

But Marquette answered with nine straight points -– including seven from Morsell — to cut Illinois’ advantage to 58-55. Illinois got the lead back up to seven, but Marquette clawed back and got the lead down to 66-65 on Justin Lewis’ two free throws with 2:31 left.

Morsell missed two potential go-ahead jumpers in the last two minutes before the big steal from Kolek.

Gonzaga 84, Alcorn State 57

SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther scored 18 points in top-ranked Gonzaga’s dominating win over Alcorn State, extending the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games.

Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off a decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

Chet Holmgren had 11 points and Drew Timme 10 for the Zags, who shot 59% to Alcorn State’s 40%. Gonzaga scored 54 points in the paint.

Keondre Montgomery scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4), which was no match for the taller Bulldogs. Justin Thomas added 10.

Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks.

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 13 shots as the Zags built a 27-8 lead in the first 10 minutes. Gonzaga led 45-21 at halftime, shooting 64% in the first half while holding Alcorn State to 30%.

Strawther had 15 points in the first half, while Holmgren had 11 points and three blocked shots.

Gonzaga substituted liberally in the second half, and still pulled away.

Baylor 89, Nicholls State 60

WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for ninth-ranked Baylor as the defending national champions overwhelmed Nicholls State in a rare midday game.

Freshman Kendall Brown had 15 points for the Bears (2-0), who had 32 assists on their 37 made baskets. Jeremy Sochan, another freshman, had 14 points, while returning guards Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer had 12 each.

Cryer finished with 7-of-9 shooting and made five of Baylor’s 13 3-pointers.

Ty Gordon matched his season average with 18 points for the Colonels (3-1). Latrell Jones had 11 points.

About 3,000 students from 14 local elementary schools, many of them with sack lunches, attended the “I’m Going to College” game in the Ferrell Center.

Cryer hit two 3s and had a jumper in the game’s first seven minutes, when Baylor made 10 of its first 14 shots and jumped ahead 25-11. A few minutes after that, Mayer and Sochan had 3s in a 12-0 run for the Bears.

The Bears extended their lead to 73-43 midway through the second half when Cryer had a steal and passed ahead to Brown for a breakaway dunk.

Ohio State 89, Bowling Green 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five players scored in double figures for No. 19 Ohio State, which routed Bowling Green 89-58 on Monday night.

After escaping with closer-than-expected wins in their first two games, the Buckeyes started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.

E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.

Ohio State (3-0) opened with a 24-4 run and took a 41-18 lead into halftime.

The Buckeyes shot 51% from the floor, hitting 12 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc. Their bench contributed 39 points, spearheaded by Johnson.

The Falcons (1-2) never found a rhythm, shooting a 25.8% in the first half before finishing at 39%. Ohio State led by as much as 42 in the second half.

UMass 81, Penn State 56

AMHERST, Mass. — Trent Buttrick scored 19 points against his former team and led five in double figures as UMass rolled to a victory over Penn State.

Buttrick, who appeared in 78 games in four seasons with the Nittany Lions, also had team highs with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Minutemen.

Rich Kelly and C.J. Kelly added 17 points apiece for UMass. Noah Fernandes had 13 points and Dibaji Walker 10.

UMass (2-1) rebounded from a 20-point loss to Yale, shooting 48% overall and 13 of 29 (45%) from long range.

Seth Lundy scored 14 points and Sam Sessoms added 12 for the Nittany Lions (1-1). John Harrar had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Minutemen stretched their four-point halftime lead to 57-37 with 12:51 to play and had a 22-point advantage with about eight minutes left.

It was the 24th meeting between the teams but the first since 1991.

Texas Tech 84, Praire View A&M 49

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryson Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds and Davion Warren sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 as Texas Tech rolled to a victory over Prairie View A&M.

Williams sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point try, for the Red Raiders (3-0). Warren hit 6 of 10 overall — 3 of 5 from distance. Kevin McCullar, who scored a career-high 24 in a win over Grambling his last time out, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Adonis Arms sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left and the Red Raiders took a 45-23 lead into halftime. The Panthers (0-5) never got within 20 points in the second half.

Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

ATLANTA — Dallan Coleman came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 19 points to spark Georgia Tech to a win over Lamar.

The Yellow Jackets never trailed, but the Cardinals cut a 17-point halftime deficit to trail by just four, 58-54, on a pair of Jordyn Adams free throws with 6:05 left.

Georgia Tech (2-1) shot 12 of 25 as a team from 3-point range and was 28 of 62 from the field. The Yellow Jackets dominated the boards, out-rebounding Lamar 42-32. Jordan Usher scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Adams paced Lamar with 17 points and Kasen Harrison added 10 points. The Cardinals shot 23 of 57 from the field, including 5 of 19 from distance.

LSU 74, Liberty 58

BATON ROUGE, La. — Darius Days scored 26 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to win its third straight, knocking off Liberty.

Liberty led for the final 7:22 of the first half and held a 26-25 lead at intermission. Day hit a 3-pointer to start the second half to put LSU in front, but the Flames took the lead again on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brody Peebles.

Brandon Murray hit a 3 to put the Tigers in front for good at 53-52 and spark a 24-6 run to close the game out.

Days hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and collected three steals for LSU (3-0). Efton Reid added 13 points and Xavier Pinson added 10 points and dished seven assists while Eric Gaines added 10 points and collected five steals.

Clemson 93, Bryant 70

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson scored 20 points to lead all five Clemson starters in double figures and the Tigers defeated Bryant.

Nick Honor scored 16 points, PJ Hall 14, Al-Amir Dawes 11 and David Collins 10 for Clemson (3-0). Collins added nine rebounds and Honor had seven assists.

Bryant (1-2) went on a 7-0 run midway through the first half to lead 30-28 before the Tigers closed the half by making 8 of their next 10 shots for a 52-40 halftime lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor gave Clemson a 69-48 lead with 13:15 to go.

Clemson shot 64% from the field in the first half and finished at 56%, which included 10 of 18 3-pointers.