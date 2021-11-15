Subreddit to sweethearts: UCF couple gets engaged after meeting on Reddit

After serving five years in the Marine Corps, stepping onto campus for the first time was a culture shock. Even more so as I was honorably discharged three days prior and drove straight from a military base to here. Not seeing the typical short hair, clean shaven face everywhere was weird at first. Everyone was a lot younger than me and had a bit of a maturity difference. Although everything was a surprise to me at first, it was something I always wanted to experience and prepared for while I was in the service. I saved up all my vacation days to exit the military early just so I could make it to the fall semester here at UCF. I knew everything would be strange to me at the beginning, but it is something I wanted to do to pursue my dream of earning a college degree. This has also been a dream for my parents who immigrated from Cuba, but especially my dad — an engineer who completed some college courses in his home country and has inspired me to pursue the same field.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO