Breshad Perriman: Reverts to practice squad

A lot has happened since Breshad Perriman last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but nevertheless, the two sides have rejoined forces, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Perriman's arrival comes on the heels of Antonio Brown's ankle injury and Scotty Miller's awaited return from injured reserve. He provides the Bucs with depth in case there is a setback with one of the aforementioned players or in case a new injury develops with a different player. Bruce Arians confirmed earlier in the week that Brown is still in a walking boot, which is obviously not good news. Miller has been designated to return from injured reserve, but there is still a 21 day-window in which the Bucs can evaluate his status, meaning he isn't guaranteed to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO