NFL

Breshad Perriman: Reverts to practice squad

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Perriman reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per...

www.cbssports.com

AllBucs

Veteran WR Breshad Perriman Rejoins Buccaneers

A lot has happened since Breshad Perriman last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but nevertheless, the two sides have rejoined forces, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Perriman's arrival comes on the heels of Antonio Brown's ankle injury and Scotty Miller's awaited return from injured reserve. He provides the Bucs with depth in case there is a setback with one of the aforementioned players or in case a new injury develops with a different player. Bruce Arians confirmed earlier in the week that Brown is still in a walking boot, which is obviously not good news. Miller has been designated to return from injured reserve, but there is still a 21 day-window in which the Bucs can evaluate his status, meaning he isn't guaranteed to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
Tampa Bay Times

Can Breshad Perriman re-seize success in his Tampa Bay reboot?

TAMPA — During his last residency at AdventHealth Training Center, Breshad Perriman parlayed one dazzling month into millions. Talk about Carpe December. Thrust into the Bucs’ No.1-receiver role when Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were sidelined by injuries late in the 2019 season, Perriman posted 100-yard receiving efforts in each of the last three contests.
