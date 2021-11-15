Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Life U.S. grants $350,000 to organizations in support of diabetes programs. WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/...

Sun Life U.S. grants $350,000 to organizations in support of diabetes programs

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Diabetes Day yesterday, Sun Life U.S. announced the six recipients of the 2021 Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, which supports organizations around the country that offer diabetes prevention and management programs in high-risk and underserved communities. The Team Up grants are among Sun Life's key philanthropic programs to help slow the advancement of diabetes and improve health in communities across the U.S.
