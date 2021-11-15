ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progress on Meson-Baryon Scattering

By Colin Morningstar, John Bulava, Andrew D. Hanlon, Ben Hörz, Daniel Mohler, Amy Nicholson, Sarah Skinner, André Walker-Loud
 5 days ago

Colin Morningstar, John Bulava, Andrew D. Hanlon, Ben Hörz, Daniel Mohler, Amy Nicholson, Sarah Skinner, André Walker-Loud. Progress in computing various meson-baryon scattering amplitudes is presented on a single ensemble from the Coordinated Lattice Simulations (CLS)...

Properties of the $η$ and $η^{\prime}$ mesons: Masses, decay constants and gluonic matrix elements

We present results for the $\eta$ and $\eta^\prime$ masses and their four independent decay constants at the physical point as well as their anomalous gluonic matrix elements $a_{\eta^{(\prime)}}$. The chiral and continuum limit extrapolation is performed on twenty-one $N_f = 2+1$ Coordinated Lattice Simulations (CLS) ensembles with non-perturbatively improved Wilson fermions at four different lattice spacings and along two trajectories in the quark mass plane, including one ensemble very close to physical quark masses. For the first time the decay constants are determined directly from the axialvector matrix elements without model assumptions. This allows us to study their QCD scale dependence and to determine all low-energy constants contributing at next-to-leading order in large-$N_c$ ChPT at a well defined QCD renormalization scale. We also discuss higher excited states in the $1400\,\mathrm{MeV}$ region.
SCIENCE
Neutron star properties with careful parameterization in the (axial)vector meson extended linear sigma model

The existence of quark matter inside the cores of heavy neutron stars is a possibility which can be probed with modern astrophysical observations. We use an (axial)vector meson extended quark-meson model to describe quark matter in the core of neutron stars. We discover that an additional parameter constraint is necessary in the quark model to ensure chiral restoration at high densities. By investigating hybrid star sequences with various parameter sets we show that low sigma meson masses are needed to fulfill the upper radius constraints, and that the maximum mass of stable hybrid stars is only slightly dependent on the parameters of the crossover-type phase transition. Using this observation and results from recent astrophysical measurements a constraint of 2.6 < g_V < 4.3 is set for the constituent quark - vector meson coupling. The effect of a nonzero bag constant is also investigated and we observe that its effect is small for values adopted in previous works.
ASTRONOMY
Constructions of Lindelöf scattered P-spaces

We construct locally Lindelöf scattered P-spaces (LLSP spaces, in short) with prescribed widths and heights under different set-theoretic assumptions. We prove that there is an LLSP space of width $\omega_1$ and height $\omega_2$ and that it is relatively consistent with ZFC that there is an LLSP space of width $\omega_1$ and height $\omega_3$.
MATHEMATICS
Infinite volume, three-body scattering formalisms in the presence of bound states

Strong interactions produce a rich spectrum of resonances that decay into three or more hadrons. Understanding their phenomenology requires a theoretical framework to extract parameters fromexperimental data and Lattice QCD simulations of hadron scattering. Two classes of relativistic three-body approaches are currently being pursued: the EFT-based and unitarity-based one. We consider a model of relativistic three-body scattering with an S-wave bound state in the two-body sub-channel using both formalisms. We present and discuss numerical solutions for the multi-hadron scattering amplitudes in different kinematical regions, obtained from integral equationsof the EFT-based approach. The connection of our work to the ongoing program of computingthe three-body spectrum from the lattice is highlighted. Finally, we show how to generalizethe unitarity-based framework to include all relevant open channels, discuss the nonphysicalsingularities near the physical region, and show how to eliminate them in a simple case.
PHYSICS
Hints of the $H_0-r_d$ tension in uncorrelated Baryon Acoustic Oscillations dataset

Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) datasets use very precise measurements of the spatial distribution of large-scale structures as a distance ladder to help constrain cosmological parameters. In a recent article \cite{Benisty:2020otr}, we combined 17 uncorrelated BAO measurements in the effective redshift range $0.106 \le z \le 2.36$ with the Cosmic Chronometers data, the Pantheon Type Ia supernova and the Hubble Diagram of Gamma Ray Bursts and Quasars to obtain that the $\Lambda$CDM model fit infers for the Hubble constant: $69.85 \pm 1.27km/sec/Mpc$ and for the sound horizon distance: $146.1 \pm 2.15Mpc$. Beyond the $\Lambda$CDM model we test $\Omega_k$CDM and wCDM and we get $\Omega_k = -0.076 \pm 0.012$, $w = -0.989 \pm 0.049$ accordingly. In this proceeding we present elaborate on our findings and we compare them to other recent results in the literature.
ASTRONOMY
The spatial distribution deviation and the power suppression of baryons from dark matter

The spatial distribution between dark matter and baryonic matter of the Universe is biased or deviates from each other. In this work, by comparing the results derived from IllustrisTNG and WIGEON simulations, we find that many results obtained from TNG are similar to those from WIGEON data, but differences between the two simulations do exist. For the ratio of density power spectrum between dark matter and baryonic matter, as scales become smaller and smaller, the power spectra for baryons are increasingly suppressed for WIGEON simulations; while for TNG simulations, the suppression stops at $k=15-20h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, and the power spectrum ratios increase when $k>20h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$. The suppression of power ratio for WIGEON is also redshift-dependent. From $z=1$ to $z=0$, the power ratio decreases from about 70% to less than 50% at $k=8h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$. For TNG simulation, the suppression of power ratio is enhanced with decreasing redshifts in the scale range $k>4h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, but is nearly unchanged with redshifts in $k<4h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$ These results indicate that turbulent heating can also have the consequence to suppress the power ratio between baryons and dark matter. Regarding the power suppression for TNG simulations as the norm, the power suppression by turbulence for WIGEON simulations is roughly estimated to be 45% at $k=2h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, and gradually increases to 69% at $k=8h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, indicating the impact of turbulence on the cosmic baryons are more significant on small scales.
SCIENCE
Simulation of energy transport by dark matter scattering in stars

Asymmetric dark matter (ADM) that is captured in stars can act as an efficient conductor of heat. Small ADM-induced changes in a star's temperature gradient are known to alter neutrino fluxes and asteroseismological signatures, erase convective cores and modify a star's main sequence lifetime. The Sun's proximity to us makes it an ideal laboratory for studying these effects. However, the two formalisms commonly used to parametrize such heat transport were developed over 30 years ago, and calibrated with a single set of simulations. What's more, both are based on assumptions that break down at the Knudsen transition, where heat transport is maximized. We construct a Monte Carlo simulation to exactly solve the Boltzmann collision equation, determining the steady-state distribution and luminosity carried in stars by ADM with cross sections that depend on velocity and momentum. We find that, although the established (Gould and Raffelt) formalism based on local thermal equilibrium does well for constant cross sections, the isothermal (Spergel and Press) method actually performs better across all models with a simple, universal rescaling function. Based on simulation results, we provide recommendations on the parametrization of DM heat transport in stellar evolution models.
ASTRONOMY
Meson Excitation Time as a Probe of Holographic Critical Point

We study the time evolution of expectation value of Wilson loop as a non-local observable in a strongly coupled field theory with a critical point at finite temperature and nonzero chemical potential, which is dual to an asymptotically AdS charged black hole via gauge/gravity duality. Due to inject of energy...
ASTRONOMY
Light-front wavefunctions of mesons by design

We develop a mechanism to build the light-front wavefunctions (LFWFs) of meson bound states on a small-sized basis function representation. Unlike in a standard Hamiltonian formalism, the Hamiltonian in this method is implicit, and the information of the system is carried directly by the functional form and adjustable parameters of the LFWFs. In this work, we model the LFWFs for four charmonium states, $\eta_c$, $J/\psi$, $\psi'$, and $\psi(3770)$ as superpositions of orthonormal basis functions. We choose the basis functions as eigenfunctions of an effective Hamiltonian, which has a longitudinal confining potential in addition to the transverse confining potential from light-front holographic QCD. We determine the basis function parameters and superposition coefficients by employing both guidance from the nonrelativistic description of the meson states and the experimental measurements of the meson decay widths. With the obtained wavefunctions, we study the features of those meson states, including charge radii and parton distribution functions. We use the $J/\psi$ LFWF to calculate the meson production in diffractive deep inelastic scattering and ultra-peripheral heavy-ion collisions, and the $\eta_c$ LFWF to calculate its diphoton transition form factor. Both results show good agreement with experiments. The obtained LFWFs have simple-functional forms and can be readily used to predict additional experimental observables.
MATHEMATICS
Machine Learning-Assisted Analysis of Small Angle X-ray Scattering

Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) is extensively used in materials science as a way of examining nanostructures. The analysis of experimental SAXS data involves mapping a rather simple data format to a vast amount of structural models. Despite various scientific computing tools to assist the model selection, the activity heavily relies on the SAXS analysts' experience, which is recognized as an efficiency bottleneck by the community. To cope with this decision-making problem, we develop and evaluate the open-source, Machine Learning-based tool SCAN (SCattering Ai aNalysis) to provide recommendations on model selection. SCAN exploits multiple machine learning algorithms and uses models and a simulation tool implemented in the SasView package for generating a well defined set of datasets. Our evaluation shows that SCAN delivers an overall accuracy of 95%-97%. The XGBoost Classifier has been identified as the most accurate method with a good balance between accuracy and training time. With eleven predefined structural models for common nanostructures and an easy draw-drop function to expand the number and types training models, SCAN can accelerate the SAXS data analysis workflow.
COMPUTERS
Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
CLMB: deep contrastive learning for robust metagenomic binning

The reconstruction of microbial genomes from large metagenomic datasets is a critical procedure for finding uncultivated microbial populations and defining their microbial functional roles. To achieve that, we need to perform metagenomic binning, clustering the assembled contigs into draft genomes. Despite the existing computational tools, most of them neglect one important property of the metagenomic data, that is, the noise. To further improve the metagenomic binning step and reconstruct better metagenomes, we propose a deep Contrastive Learning framework for Metagenome Binning (CLMB), which can efficiently eliminate the disturbance of noise and produce more stable and robust results. Essentially, instead of denoising the data explicitly, we add simulated noise to the training data and force the deep learning model to produce similar and stable representations for both the noise-free data and the distorted data. Consequently, the trained model will be robust to noise and handle it implicitly during usage. CLMB outperforms the previous state-of-the-art binning methods significantly, recovering the most near-complete genomes on almost all the benchmarking datasets (up to 17\% more reconstructed genomes compared to the second-best method). It also improves the performance of bin refinement, reconstructing 8-22 more high-quality genomes and 15-32 more middle-quality genomes than the second-best result. Impressively, in addition to being compatible with the binning refiner, single CLMB even recovers on average 15 more HQ genomes than the refiner of VAMB and Maxbin on the benchmarking datasets. CLMB is open-source and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Spatiotemporal observation of light propagation in a three-dimensional scattering medium

Spatiotemporal information about light pulse propagation obtained with femtosecond temporal resolution plays an important role in understanding transient phenomena and light"“matter interactions. Although ultrafast optical imaging techniques have been developed, it is still difficult to capture light pulse propagation spatiotemporally. Furthermore, imaging through a three-dimensional (3-D) scattering medium is a longstanding challenge due to the optical scattering caused by the interaction between light pulse and a 3-D scattering medium. Here, we propose a technique for ultrafast optical imaging of light pulses propagating inside a 3D scattering medium. We record an image of the light pulse propagation using the ultrashort light pulse even when the interaction between light pulse and a 3-D scattering medium causes the optical scattering. We demonstrated our proposed technique by recording converging, refracted, and diffracted propagating light for 59Â ps with femtosecond temporal resolution.
SCIENCE
The Spin-dependent Scattering of Boosted Dark Matter

Boosted dark matter provides a promising approach to probe the light dark matter, whose computational framework in the spin-independent scattering process is well developed. However, the spin-dependent one lacks a unified treatment. The novelty of this paper is to give the first comprehensive derivation of the cross-section for boosted dark matter in spin-dependent scattering. When the transfer momentum is sufficiently large, there is a sizable enhancement to the proton structure factor from the time component. Besides, we find a residue momentum dependence in the quark-nucleon matching procedure, even without a light mediator. Such behavior can enhance the sensitivity compared with conventional contact interaction. We promote this endeavor by deriving direct limits on sub-GeV spin-dependent boosted dark matter through terrestrial data. The numerical results of the boosted structure factor and the non-relativistic structure factor are given explicitly in the paper and it shows that the excluded region of the boosted structure factor is about two orders larger than the non-relativistic structure factor.
PHYSICS
Pulsating subdwarf B stars in the oldest open cluster NGC6791

We report results of our analysis of the Kepler superaperture LC data of the open cluster NGC6791 to search for pulsating sdB stars. We checked all pixels and we found only three sdB stars to be pulsating, KIC2569576 (B3), KIC2438324 (B4) and KIC2437937 (B5). These stars were known to be pulsators before, though we extended data coverage detecting more frequencies and features in their amplitude spectra, i.e. new multiplets and more complete period spacing sequences that we used for identifying geometry of the pulsation modes. The multiplet splittings were also used to derive rotation periods. The remaining known sdBs do not show any pulsation-related light variation down to our detection thresholds. We analyzed already existing spectroscopic observations taken with the HECTOSPEC at the MMT telescope in Smithsonian Arizona and with the GMOS at the Gemini North telescope, and fitted atmospheric parameters using the Balmer lines. Four stars, B3-B6, show atmospheric parameters that are consistent with g-mode dominated sdBs. We detected hints of radial velocity variability in B3, B5, and B6, indicating these three stars may be in binaries.
ASTRONOMY
Coherent inverse Compton scattering by bunches in fast radio bursts

The extremely high brightness temperature of fast radio bursts (FRBs) requires that their emission mechanism must be "coherent", either through concerted particle emission by bunches or through an exponential growth of a plasma wave mode or radiation amplitude via certain maser mechanisms. The bunching mechanism has been mostly discussed within the context of curvature radiation or cyclotron/synchrotron radiation. Here we propose a family of model invoking coherent inverse Compton scattering (ICS) of bunched particles that may operate within or just outside of the magnetosphere of a flaring magnetar. Crustal oscillations during the flaring event may excite low-frequency electromagnetic waves near the magnetar surface. The X-mode of these waves could penetrate through the magnetosphere. Bunched relativistic particles in the charge starved region inside the magnetosphere or in the current sheet outside of the magnetosphere would upscatter these low-frequency waves to produce GHz emission to power FRBs. The ICS mechanism has a much larger emission power for individual electrons than curvature radiation. This greatly reduces the required degree of coherence in bunches, alleviating several criticisms to the bunching mechanism raised in the context of curvature radiation. The emission is $\sim 100\%$ linearly polarized (with the possibility of developing circular polarization) with a constant or varying polarization angle across each burst. The mechanism can account for a narrow-band spectrum and a frequency downdrifting pattern, as commonly observed in repeating FRBs.
PHYSICS
Researchers achieve first quantum simulation of baryons

A team of researchers led by an Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) faculty member performed the first-ever simulation of baryons—fundamental quantum particles—on a quantum computer. With their results, the team has taken a step towards more complex quantum simulations that will allow scientists to study neutron stars, learn more about...
COMPUTERS

