Terre Haute, IN

VCSC approves a base salary increase for its first-year teachers

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykl7X_0cxsmhAz00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Board approved during its monthly meeting Monday a new collective bargaining agreement with the Vigo County Teachers Association.

This agreement will result in a $2,000 starting pay increase for first-year teachers at the Vigo County School Corporation. This increase will raise the previous starting salary of $38,000 to $40,000 beginning next school year.

This collective bargaining agreement will introduce a salary schedule where a teacher’s pay would increase by a certain amount depending on how many years they’ve taught at VCSC.

VCTA President Heidi McDonald said that this salary schedule give teachers a better outlook on what their pay will be from year to year.

“With the salary schedule, you’ll know where you’re going to be,” McDonald said. “We’ve had great percentage increases in past years but to really be able to see that forward momentum as the years go by, I can see those gains.”

The salary schedule will be capped at $80,000. Teachers who are already at that cap will receive a $2,000 stipend this year and a $500 stipend next school year.

Related
WTWO/WAWV

‘At North and South we’re dealing with design flaws’: VCSC officials say high schools are in poor condition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the Vigo County School Corporation continues to gather community input on the future of its high schools, school officials point out the poor conditions of its high schools in their current state. “Especially at North and South we’re dealing with design flaws,” VCSC Director of Communications Bill Riley said. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Gaming Commission declines Lucy Luck settlement offer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A settlement offer proposed by Lucy Luck Gaming to the Indiana Gaming Commission was denied during an IGC meeting Monday. Lucy Luck Gaming is the company of local businessman Greg Gibson that originally held Vigo County’s casino license. However, over the summer the license came up for grabs again after the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How does housing play a part in boosting West Central Indiana?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute native AJ Patton knows what it’s like to live in less than ideal conditions. Growing up, there were times when his family faced financial struggles that had an effect on their housing situation. “At one point, we were living in a place that had energy issues,” Patton said. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Work One helps local companies find employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work One West Central Indiana helped various companies in the Wabash Valley fill open positions. G.E. Aviation, Great Dane and 18 other companies were invited Wednesday to participate in a job fair at the MCL Banquet Hall in the Meadows Shopping Center. Officials with Work One said it is important […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Police Department continues with new upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After moving into a new headquarters, the Terre Haute Police Department is continuing updates of their facility and necessities to better serve their community. In order to better protect and serve, THPD Lieutenant Steven Lockard said updates need to be made every so often to help the police stay on their […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC holds its first in-person community forum to discuss the future of its high schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Community members received their first opportunity to voice opinions on the future of Vigo County School Corporation high schools at a community meeting on Thursday. VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth gave a presentation to those in attendance at Dixie Bee Elementary School. Haworth mapped out the three options that are currently […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘The strength of schools is what a lot of families look for’: Parents weigh in on the future of VCSC high schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Corporation has laid out three options for possible renovations, or complete rebuilds, of its high schools to community members. Regardless of which option community members pick, each presents a monumental change for VCSC. With change looming on the horizon, parents are concerned, but optimistic, about the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Learn more about plans for Vigo County’s high schools, dates released for public meetings

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Vigo County School Corporation hopes the public will attend a series of meeting to discuss the future of Vigo County’s high schools. The following dates have been announced. Tuesday, November 2 (7 p.m.)           Virtual meeting, direct link: https://youtu.be/oHVe3-fphU8 Thursday, November 4 (6 p.m.)          In-person: Lost Creek, Dixie Bee, Sugar […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
