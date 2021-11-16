VCSC approves a base salary increase for its first-year teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Board approved during its monthly meeting Monday a new collective bargaining agreement with the Vigo County Teachers Association.

This agreement will result in a $2,000 starting pay increase for first-year teachers at the Vigo County School Corporation. This increase will raise the previous starting salary of $38,000 to $40,000 beginning next school year.

This collective bargaining agreement will introduce a salary schedule where a teacher’s pay would increase by a certain amount depending on how many years they’ve taught at VCSC.

VCTA President Heidi McDonald said that this salary schedule give teachers a better outlook on what their pay will be from year to year.

“With the salary schedule, you’ll know where you’re going to be,” McDonald said. “We’ve had great percentage increases in past years but to really be able to see that forward momentum as the years go by, I can see those gains.”

The salary schedule will be capped at $80,000. Teachers who are already at that cap will receive a $2,000 stipend this year and a $500 stipend next school year.

