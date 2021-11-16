ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Greene leads South Florida over NC A&T on late basket

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cxsmXIb00

Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to lift South Florida to a 56-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday night. On the next possession for the Aggies, Marcus Watson missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Bulls to hold on for the victory.

Jamir Chaplin registered 12 points to lead the Bulls.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists for South Florida (2-1). Jake Boggs added 9 points and 11 rebounds. Javon Greene had eight rebounds.

David Beatty had 14 points for the Aggies (0-3). Tyler Maye added 14 points. Kameron Langley had seven assists. Harry Morrice had a career-high six blocks plus 2 points and 10 rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
NBC News

Biden says he is 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kameron Langley
Person
Marcus Watson
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
115K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy