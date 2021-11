Looking to pick up their second straight win, the Pacers took a 59-50 lead over the New York Knicks into halftime on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Myles Turner ignited Indiana's offense at the start of Wednesday's contest. The 6-11 center connected on his first two 3-point attempts, then put back a Caris LeVert miss to tally eight points in the first 100 seconds of the game. Rookie Chris Duarte added a trey of his own at the 9:55 mark to give the Pacers an 11-0 lead and force an early timeout from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO