ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mercyhurst Players Earn CHA Honors, NCAA to Expand Tournament Field

By Jay Puskar
yourerie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off their weekend success over St. Lawrence, a...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
College Football News

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cha#Expand Tournament#Mercyhurst Lakers
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

"I'm not afraid of ANYONE": PGA Tour champion to begin course reporting role

Matt Every will be walking the fairways at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia this week, but this time, as an on-course reporter. The two-time PGA Tour winner will be working for Golf Channel at the RSM Classic, giving his thoughts from on the course at the PGA Tour's final event of 2021.
GOLF
5newsonline.com

Razorback Soccer earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Soccer found out its NCAA Tournament path on Monday. Arkansas pulled in a No. 2 seed, the highest seeding in program history. That seeding also means Arkansas could possibly host up to three games in Fayetteville. It will for sure host at least one, as the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Onward State

Penn State Snags No. 4 Seed In NCAA Field Hockey Tournament

Penn State field hockey (14-5, 6-2) has earned the No. 4 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Field Hockey Tournament. The Nittany Lions will face Syracuse in the first round of the tournament at noon on Friday, November 12. Penn State comes into the NCAA tournament following a 2-1 semifinals...
COLLEGE SPORTS
und.com

Irish Earn Berth to NCAA Tournament

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – For the 27th time in program history, the Notre Dame women’s soccer team will be dancing in the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Irish earned a No. 3 national seed and will get to kick off postseason play inside Alumni Stadium, hosting SIUE on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Duluth News Tribune

College soccer: Wisconsin-Superior soccer teams placed in NCAA tournament field

Both Wisconsin-Superior soccer teams received word of their opponents for the first round of NCAA tournament play Monday, Nov. 8, after winning the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament titles on their home field last Saturday. The UWS women will travel to St. Paul for a duel of conference champions against...
SUPERIOR, WI
R Scarlet Knights

Field Hockey Number 1 in the Nation Entering NCAA Tournament

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - For the first time in program history, Rutgers field hockey is ranked number one in the nation. The Scarlet Knights moved up to No. 1 in Tuesday's NFHCA national poll following the team capturing the Big Ten Championship. RU received 24 first place votes to vault into the top spot.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NCAA.com

2021 NCAA DII field hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

DII Field Hockey Championship selections announced. On Monday, Nov. 8, the 2021 Division II Field Hockey Championship selections were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete championship field. The six-team field includes three teams from both the Atlantic and East regions. Shippensburg and Assumption will receive first-round byes,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey to Face Northwestern In First Round of NCAA Tournament

The UNC field hockey team’s postseason will begin in the same place their regular season did. The Tar Heels earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament Sunday with their ACC Championship win over Virginia, and now Carolina knows what the first step on its path to a potential fourth straight national title will be.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy