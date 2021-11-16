Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 finally inducted

Believes defenseman's contributions to Oilers' Cup teams went beyond statistics. In 1979 Kevin Lowe was a defenseman attending his first NHL training camp with the Edmonton Oilers. One of the first players he met there was Wayne Gretzky, who had played two seasons in the World Hockey Association and was about to participate in his first NHL season of a 20-year career that would see him become the NHL all-time leader in goals (894), assists (1,963) and points (2,857). Gretzky suggested to Lowe that the two get an apartment together, and the 20-year-old quickly agreed. The two won four Stanley Cups together with the Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988) before Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on August 9, 1988. Lowe, the 21st pick in the 1979 NHL Draft, went on to win two more Cups (1990 Oilers, 1994 New York Rangers).

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO