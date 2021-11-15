ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

By Amazfit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of...

