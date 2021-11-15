Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

There are additionally placements for a number of OC-specific options on the board. Storage choices embody 6 SATA III ports whereas enlargement slots embody a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot. There are at the least six M.2 slots on the motherboard (1 Gen 5.0 x4, 4 Gen 4.0 x4, and 1 Gen 3.0 x4). The MEG Z690 GODLIKE can be delivery with the brand new Gen 5 AIC which is able to add an M.2 Gen 5 slot with x8 connection. The motherboard additionally incorporates a high-end audio PCB and tons of IO that embody each, 10GbE and a pair of.5GbE LAN ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Kind-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Kind-C, and twin Mini-DP ports. The rear IO panel additionally options Clear CMOS and BIOS Flashback buttons. With all these options, the motherboard is anticipated to value above the $1000 US worth vary so we’ll be sure that to offer you extra data within the coming days.

