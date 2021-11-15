ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

By Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co., Valo Health
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Press

Blueshift named to the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Blueshift Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Straight Year. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading AI-powered cross-channel marketing platform, today announced it ranked 219 on the Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Blueshift grew 616% during this period earning the 219th spot overall and 54th in the Bay Area.
BUSINESS
The Press

Heyday Announces $555 Million in Series C Funding to Expand Platform, Bolsters Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heyday, a platform for brand building, pioneering a marketplace-first approach to creating the next-generation consumer products company, announced today the close of its $555 million Series C funding round. The round was co-led by high-growth technology investors The Raine Group and Premji Invest with participation from existing investors General Catalyst, Victory Park Capital, and Khosla Ventures.
BUSINESS
The Press

BairesDev Announces BDev Ventures Partnership with COR

BDev Ventures to implement BDev Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at COR. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, announced a partnership between BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, and COR, a next generation solution for professional services firms. Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the BDev Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menlo Ventures#Llc#Business Combination#Kvsa#Kvsb#Nextdoor#Founding Partner#Founder Ceo#Valo Health Valo Health
The Press

Biotech startup Shiru Expands Board of Directors and Names Former Impossible Foods VP of R&D as its First Scientific Advisor

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shiru, a biotech startup that identifies and creates novel plant-based ingredients for the global food industry, has named its first independent board members and first official scientific advisor. Shiru discovers and creates novel plant-based ingredients so food companies can make delicious, nutritious, and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

MARA INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MARA. Contact An Attorney Now: MARA@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Marathon Digital...
BUSINESS
The Press

ALERT: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LSPD

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Nath v. Lightspeed Commerce Inc., No. 21-cv-06365 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on November 16, 2021, the Lightspeed Commerce class action lawsuit charges Lightspeed Commerce and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
The Press

Treasure Data Unveils End-to-End Governance, Security and Privacy Foundation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today introduced the Treasure Data Trusted Foundation. The suite of features enables marketers to manage all data privacy and consent preferences related to individuals in the unified customer data record with data access permissions and controls - all within one smart platform. With Treasure Data's best-in-class privacy, consent management, compliance and security controls, teams can quickly leverage trusted customer data to deliver both personal and ethical customer experiences. Marketers become better equipped to navigate an increasingly complex privacy landscape while benefiting from access to advanced audience segmentation, personalization and activation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Shore News Network

Holcim on acquisition drive to expand products business

ZURICH (Reuters) – Holcim is ready to make more acquisitions to expand its fast-growing solutions and products business, the world’s largest cement maker said on Thursday, as it announced its 2025 goals. Holcim wants to expand the share of the division – which makes pre-cast concretes, roofing products, asphalt and...
BUSINESS
The Press

QuickLogic Appoints Radhika Krishnan to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Radhika Krishnan has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krishnan brings her extensive experience in IoT, data management, AI/ML and industrial IoT to the company.
BUSINESS
The Press

Revinate, a leader in omni-channel direct booking platforms for the hospitality industry, acquires Go Moment

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revinate, a leader in omni-channel direct booking platforms for the hospitality industry, announced today it has acquired Go Moment, an AI driven, commerce-enabled messaging solutions provider for the hospitality industry. The combined company will be called Revinate. Together, the companies' focus continues to...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Mimica, which automates RPA, raises $6M Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures

Mimica’s first product, Mapper, operates in the realm of “process discovery,” which “learns patterns from employee clicks and keystrokes” thus generating process maps that normally take business analysts months to produce via manual effort. In other words, it automates the process of automation. Mimica supports RPA teams that build software...
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Wynn Interactive SPAC agreement terminated

Wynn Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation Friday announced they’ve terminated a mutually agreed plan of merger. That agreement, which was to combine Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive, a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, is terminated immediately. “As we discussed on the Wynn Resorts, limited third quarter earnings conference call earlier this...
GAMBLING
The Press

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III and Solid Power, Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date of December 7, 2021 in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

MENLO PARK, Calif. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC) ("DCRC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that DCRC's registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to the previously announced business combination with Solid Power, Inc., an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles ("Solid Power"), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
BUSINESS
The Press

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation And ServiceMax, Inc. Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And December 7, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting To Approve Business Combination

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR) ("Pathfinder"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, co-sponsored by affiliates of HGGC and Industry Ventures, and ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax"), a leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective Pathfinder's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-258769) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination of Pathfinder and ServiceMax (the "Business Combination").
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Morningstar Ventures Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Tracker Coin.fyi

Morningstar Ventures, an investment company focused on crypto assets and the blockchain tech sector, has announced its strategic acquisition of Coin.fyi, a widely used portfolio tracking app. Coin.fyi provides an intuitive and user-friendly portfolio tracker platform and news aggregator service that was implemented by a team of remote application developers...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

FemTec Health Aims to Combine Health and Beauty With Birchbox Acquisition

Katia Beauchamp, strategic advisor for FemTec Health and former Birchbox CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the health and beauty sciences company's recent acquisition of subscription beauty supply provider Birchbox. She noted that FemTec wants to change the perception of the brand to include health as well as beauty. "This is something where we are reimagining how can we help consumers discover beauty products that really help them take great care of themselves, have beautiful underlying health that is shown on the exterior too," she added.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy