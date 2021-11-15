Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement
BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0