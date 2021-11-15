Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today introduced the Treasure Data Trusted Foundation. The suite of features enables marketers to manage all data privacy and consent preferences related to individuals in the unified customer data record with data access permissions and controls - all within one smart platform. With Treasure Data's best-in-class privacy, consent management, compliance and security controls, teams can quickly leverage trusted customer data to deliver both personal and ethical customer experiences. Marketers become better equipped to navigate an increasingly complex privacy landscape while benefiting from access to advanced audience segmentation, personalization and activation.

