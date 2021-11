A pension ruling is currently blocking billions of dollars earmarked from the Infrastructure bill, that was set to be paid to California Transit Agencies. Late last month, the US Department of Labor ruled that the California’s 2012 Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act was in conflict with federal labor laws that protect the bargaining rights of transit worker unions. Therefore, the Department is blocking $12-billion in federal funds to transit agencies in California, including up to $12.8-million for the North Bay’s SMART Train. SMART’s General Manager, Farhad Mansourian, tells the Press Democrat that this is “silly” and that it risks loss of service and jobs.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO