BDev Ventures to implement BDev Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at COR. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, announced a partnership between BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, and COR, a next generation solution for professional services firms. Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the BDev Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO