Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

By Amazfit
 3 days ago
CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of...

The Press

Synopsys 3DIC Compiler Qualified for Samsung Foundry's Multi-Die Integration Flow, Accelerating 2.5D and 3D Designs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Single, unified 3DIC platform enables system-driven PPA per cubic mm silicon optimization. Synopsys and Samsung Foundry are fostering advanced-node and multi-die packaging innovation and productivity for in-demand applications such as HPC, AI, automotive and 5G. To strengthen innovation of complex SoCs for...
ELECTRONICS
