Hampton County, SC

Murdaugh lawyers file motion against freezing of assets

By Chase Laudenslager
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers for Alex and Buster Murdaugh, members of a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty embroiled in scandals, have filed a motion opposing the recent freezing of their assets.

According to documents filed in a Hampton County court, the defense argues that “the Order (1) made no findings of facts to support the relief granted, (2) runs counter to well-settled South Carolina law, and (3) violates due process.”

The motion argues that South Carolina law requires three elements for a preliminary injunction to be granted– (1) that the plaintiff would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted; (2) that the plaintiff will likely succeed in the litigation; and (3) that the plaintiff has an inadequate remedy at law — yet the order freezing the Murdaughs assets “only addresses one of these three requirements.”

Lawyers for the Murdaughs also argue that the appointing of co-receivers is a “drastic remedy” and is unwarranted under the given circumstances.

They say “a receiver should only be appointed with ‘reluctance and caution’ and certainly only after a full and fair opportunity for a defendant against whom such relief is sought to fully present evidence opposing such relief.”

Further, the defense argues that the authorities of the co-receivers are overly broad, specifically the ability to sell Murdaugh assets, which the motion describes as unconstitutional.

The Murdaughs are requesting a hearing on the subject.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Family of woman shot in Colleton County wants justice

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing from the cousin of a woman who she says was murdered by her boyfriend and the victim’s family says, they are outraged by her death. According to Colleton County Officials, Patricia Grooms (32), was shot and killed Friday evening by Billy Head III, and Grooms cousin says her […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Inmate found guilty in brutal prison attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, announced on Tuesday an inmate, George Hall, was found guilty on charges connected to a violent prison assault. Officials said a trial found that Hall attacked another inmate using a homemade prison weapon put together with a prison belt […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Drones, catapults used to smuggle contraband into SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Monday revealed that a drone and catapult were recently used in attempts to smuggle contraband into prisons. According to the SCDC, “a drone dropped a large package of contraband onto the yard” at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County. The package contained “smart […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Rickenmann wins runoff to become next mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Daniel Rickenmann, a longtime city council member backed by Republicans, has been chosen as the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city, a victory that came despite heavy-hitting Democratic endorsements for his opponent. Tameika Isaac Devine and Rickenmann were the top vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election, although neither netted the majority […]
COLUMBIA, SC
