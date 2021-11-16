ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Advisors to Bari Weiss’ University Have Already Stepped Down

By Josh Feldman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe university announced by Bari Weiss has already lost two advisors. One week ago today, Weiss announced the creation of the University of Austin, which bills itself as a free-thinking institution as opposed to “lliberalism and censoriousness” at other universities. Andrew Sullivan, Larry Summers, David Mamet, and many others are...

Vanity Fair

Bari Weiss’s Anti-Cancel Culture University Is Already Hitting Speed Bumps

The University of Austin, an unaccredited anti-cancel-culture academic project launched last week by former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss and a number of her intellectual compatriots, has already hit its first speed bump. On Monday, University of Chicago chancellor Robert Zimmer and Harvard professor Steven Pinker announced that they will be parting ways with the institution after initially being listed as two of its advisory board members. “As is often the case with fast-moving start-ups, there were some missteps,” the University of Austin wrote in a statement announcing their departure. “Our website initially failed to make clear the distinction between the Founding Trustees and the Advisory Board…it conflated advisers, who were aligned in general with the project but not necessarily in agreement with all its actions and statements, and those who had originated the project and bear responsibility for those things.”
